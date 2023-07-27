Texan startup aims to fill a small gap in electric utility truck market

While a bunch of manufacturers focus on the larger end of electric trucking, some startups are aiming to fill a void at the micro end. Last month we introduced the Telo Truck, an electric pickup about the size of a Mini Cooper SE. Now Ayro is about to take its upcoming Vanish low-speed utility truck on a promotional road trip across Texas.

The Vanish low-speed electric vehicle has been designed to slot into the market space between large electric trucks and small utility carts for numerous applications including "corporate and medical campuses, hotels and resorts, food and merchandise outlets, university campuses, golf courses, stadiums and arenas, governments and municipalities, and urban delivery."

It was initially introduced back in February via a livestreamed event. Ayro then opened the pre-order books in May ahead of the company seeking homologation in the US and the vehicle entering a Production Readiness Review process late last month.

The current specs reveal that the Vanish is 155 inches (393 cm) in length, stands about 76 in (193 cm) high and is around 60 in (162 cm) wide with the side mirrors folded in. Its axial-flux electric motor is reportedly able to get it up to a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h), which it can maintain at gradients of up to 30% for a quarter mile. And the Li-ion battery is reckoned good for more than 50 miles (80.5 km) per charge.

The Ayro Vanish electric utility truck is currently undergoing homologation in the US AYRO

The vehicle rolls on proprietary 15-inch wheels wearing Schlagernull all-season tires, and has a city-friendly turning radius of 12.5 ft (3.8 m). All-wheel disc brakes provide stopping power, and there's adjustable regenerative braking too. Independent shocks to the front and a solid e-axle with shocks in back help to smooth out the journey.

The small electric utility truck offers a payload capacity of 1,200 lb (544 kg) for street-legal operation, and can reportedly tow up to 1,150 lb (~520 kg). It's available with different swappable bed configurations for end-use flexibility – for example, it can be kitted out as a flat-bed truck, a pickup or a delivery van with a food box.

The cabin has seating for two, features a 7-inch display/instrument cluster, a Bluetooth sound system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera feed and a heater AYRO

From August 2, the company will embark on a "roadshow" tour of cities in Texas to give partners, dealers and customers the chance to experience the vehicle in person and go hands on, starting with San Antonio and ending in Austin on August 24.

"Ayro’s design of the award-winning Vanish has been hailed for its functionality, creativity, and innovation, all without sacrificing sustainability," said company CEO, Tom Wittenschlaeger. "This roadshow is an opportunity for current and potential partners and select customers to meet our team, ask questions, and experience our cutting-edge design first-hand."

The Ayro Vanish is up for pre-order now, with a US$250 refundable deposit marking your place in the queue. The expected full price is $33,900. The brief video below has more.

2023 AYRO Vanish

Source: Ayro via Electrek