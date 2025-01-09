BMW blends AR and panoramic displays into the dashboard of the future

BMW is rethinking its car infotainment experience with a bunch of new technologies working in tandem. Starting late 2025, it'll begin outfitting all of its vehicles with what it's calling the 'Panoramic iDrive' system, which combines new screens and revamped software.

This is more than just an evolution of its driver-focused cockpit: it actually does away with the iDrive click-wheel controller that's been a staple of BMWs since 2001. Gesture controls, which let you adjust settings with a wave of your hand, are gone too.

The decision to move away from these towards touchscreens, reports Road & Track, was driven by data that indicated people simply weren't using those two interaction modes much.

So, more screens it is. The Panoramic iDrive system includes four key components:



The BMW Panoramic Vision – a slim screen across the length of the windscreen to display key driving and vehicle info.

The Central Display – a large driver-focused touchscreen.

A new multifunction steering wheel with haptic feedback.

An optional augmented reality (AR) 3D Head-Up Display – to project navigation and assisted driving info in the driver's line of sight.

When it revealed its Neue Klasse design language, BMW presented a lite concept of what its Panoramic iDrive system would look like BMW

BMW promises simplicity and intuitive driver-focused design with this reimagined system.

To that end, the behind-the-scenes video below talks up the Android-based BMW Operating System X built in-house from the ground up. It also shows an expansive user interface design system: the automaker says each of its cohesive elements like icons and buttons have been implemented with care and attention to detail.

Developing the BMW Panoramic iDrive

In addition, there's a personal assistant paired with a large language model (LLM) for natural language voice commands.

Removing the other interaction methods means BMW could work towards streamlining and improving its dashboard and infotainment controls more quickly.

BMW says it's worked hard to develop a simple, cohesive design system for its vast array of user interface elements BMW

There's likely plenty of work involved in getting each of these new components to work well together. BMW has been in the business of refining its in-car systems for ages now: the iDrive knob first made an appearance 24 years ago, and the first version of the AR head-up display debuted in the 2003 5 Series.

The iDrive knob debuted all the way back in 2001, and since then, the infotainment systems have been designed to accommodate its use as a controller BMW

The team behind this also highlighted a deliberate departure away from the trend of bigger and bigger screens, which I appreciate.

BMW notes that the Panoramic iDrive system will first arrive in its upcoming Neue Klasse generation of EVs later this year. There's a sporty sedan and an iX3 replacement with a bold new design language up first. We'll also see combustion-engine models with similar styling cues later on.

The Neue Klasse lineup will be the first vehicles to feature BMW's Panoramic iDrive system later this year BMW

This has been in the works for a while: BMW hinted at the update back in March 2023. Naturally, we'll have to spend time in the driver's seat for a bit to learn just how effective it is at delivering an improved driving experience.

