BMW details its custom ECU for soulful next-gen EV driving pleasure

BMW has been talking up its forthcoming Neue Klasse range of electric cars since 2023, and it's now revealed more info about the key component that will shape your driving experience in those vehicles: a powerful electronic control unit (ECU) built in-house, known as the Heart of Joy.

CEO Oliver Zipse showed off the little black box on stage in 2023, in a company keynote, and at the IAA Mobility trade show. At the time, he described it as a combination of finely tuned hardware and software, and promised the Neue Klasse cars that feature the tech would feel like real BMWs.

The company's now confirmed this ECU will go into production, and will soon feature in a new "taller" model set to begin manufacturing later this year.

So what is the Heart of Joy? As with other ECUs found in electric cars, it's the processing unit that manages a vehicle's various functions: the drivetrain, steering, brakes, charging, and so on. BMW says its custom ECU does all this 10x faster than any ECU you could get off the shelf, since it's been built in-house and includes a range of patented control functions.

A closer look at a rendering of the BMW Heart of Joy, from a company keynote in 2023 BMW

BMW says the Heart of Joy not only takes on all of the above, but also incorporates driving dynamics functions like acceleration and braking, vehicle stabilization, dynamic steering functions and charging management. That's made possible using proprietary software, which enables "all connected actuators to respond directly and with minimal delay," and reduces latencies for a more responsive feel in the driver's seat.

BMW says its new ECU enables near-instant stopping power using regenerative brakes, and tons more stability to boot BMW

The ECU controls regenerative braking to deliver near-instant stopping power in most conditions without engaging the friction brakes, and the system can brake each individual wheel for increased grip. You can also expect about 25% efficiency in energy regeneration thanks to this integrated system, extending the vehicle's range.

Alongside the Heart of Joy, future BMWs will pack three additional 'super-brains' to take care of automated driving features, the infotainment system and in-cabin comforts.

All of this is being trialed in the BMW Vision Driving Experience (VDX) test vehicle, a four-motor car built over 75,000 hours in the course of a year – and packs a toe-curling13,269 lb-ft (18,000 Nm) of torque. Active aerodynamics help generate more than 2,645 lb (1,200 kg) of downforce.

Testing the Heart of Joy with the BMW Vision Driving Experience 🦾

No human driver realistically needs that sort of torque; for reference, last year's Ferrari F80, which goes from 0-60 mph in 2.15 seconds, maxes out at 627 lb.ft (850 Nm). According to BMW, if the control system in its overpowered test mule "can deal with an explosion of power of this magnitude, it will be able to handle the demands of everyday driving with ease."

You'll want to pay close attention to the car as it goes around the track in the video above, as the wheel rims tell you exactly what the ECU is up to with color-coded lighting: acceleration is indicated in green, regen in blue, and braking using the friction brakes in orange.

This BMW test car packs 13,269 lb.ft of torque and can generate more than 2,645 lb of downforce BMW

BMW says that it will show off the VDX at the biennial Auto Shanghai 2025 in April. That "taller" model slated to go into production soon is likely going to be an iX3 replacement, and we'll have to wait until later this year to see what the company cooks up in its manufacturing plant in Hungary.

The model on the right could be the first Neue Klasse EV to arrive with the new ECU BMW

If you're curious about what else you can expect from BMW's next generation, check out its ideas for new displays and interactive software.

