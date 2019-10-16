© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Bolwell's new Nagari 500 promises carbon composite 500-hp supercar in 2020

By Mike Hanlon
October 15, 2019
Bolwell's new Nagari 500 promi...
The all-new Bolwell Nagari 500
The all-new Bolwell Nagari 500
View 20 Images
Bolwell's Nagari 500 produces 500 hp from a Chevrolet LS3 6.2-liter V-8 and an all up weight around 2,200 lb (1,000 kg)
1/20
Bolwell's Nagari 500 produces 500 hp from a Chevrolet LS3 6.2-liter V-8 and an all up weight around 2,200 lb (1,000 kg)
The Nagari 500 at Motoclassica 2019
2/20
The Nagari 500 at Motoclassica 2019
Bolwell has yet to test the Nagari 500 but it should be able to hit 62 mph in under 3.0 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph
3/20
Bolwell has yet to test the Nagari 500 but it should be able to hit 62 mph in under 3.0 seconds and a top speed approaching 200 mph
The driver's seat of the display Bolwell Nagar
4/20
The driver's seat of the display Bolwell Nagari 500
The Bolwell Nagari 500 breaks cover at the 2019 Motorclassica Show in Melbourne, Australia
5/20
The Bolwell Nagari 500 breaks cover at the 2019 Motorclassica Show in Melbourne, Australia
The Bolwell Nagari 500 debuts at Motorclassica 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
6/20
The Bolwell Nagari 500 debuts at Motorclassica 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
One of just 18 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadsters produced, this 1972 model is now part of the Bolwell Heritage Collection
7/20
One of just 18 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadsters produced, this 1972 model is now part of the Bolwell Heritage Collection
One of just 18 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadsters produced, this 1972 model is now part of the Bolwell Heritage Collection
8/20
One of just 18 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadsters produced, this 1972 model is now part of the Bolwell Heritage Collection
Interior of a 1972 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadster
9/20
Interior of a 1972 Bolwell Nagari Sports Roadster
1972 Bolwell Nagari Coupe
10/20
1972 Bolwell Nagari Coupe
1972 Bolwell Nagari Coupe
11/20
1972 Bolwell Nagari Coupe
Graeme and Campbell Bolwell celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nagari and the launch of their newest supercar, the Nagari 500
12/20
Graeme and Campbell Bolwell celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nagari and the launch of their newest supercar, the Nagari 500
The all-new Bolwell Nagari 500
13/20
The all-new Bolwell Nagari 500
The interior of the Bolwell Nagari 500
14/20
The interior of the Bolwell Nagari 500
The new Bolwell Nagari 500’s engine is a Chevrolet LS3 6.2-liter V8 producing 372 kW (500 hp) mounted longitudinally amidships and bolted on to a six-speed Audi gearbox
15/20
The new Bolwell Nagari 500’s engine is a Chevrolet LS3 6.2-liter V8 producing 372 kW (500 hp) mounted longitudinally amidships and bolted on to a six-speed Audi gearbox
The new Bolwell Nagari 500
16/20
The new Bolwell Nagari 500
Under development for more than three years, the Nagari 500 looks similar in design to the Nagari 300 released in 2008 but has no common parts other than the windscreen. The Nagari 500 uses a newly designed composite tub combining carbon fiber and Kevlar
17/20
Under development for more than three years, the Nagari 500 looks similar in design to the Nagari 300 released in 2008 but has no common parts other than the windscreen. The Nagari 500 uses a newly designed composite tub combining carbon fiber and Kevlar
A 1971 Bolwell Nagari. Chassis design for the Bolwell Nagari was influenced but not directly derived from Lotus, even though it is very similar to the Lotus Elan. Bolwell liked the idea of a backbone chassis as used in the Mk7, though it made the chassis a lot stronger in the Nagari to accomodate the Ford V8 engine
18/20
A 1971 Bolwell Nagari. Chassis design for the Bolwell Nagari was influenced but not directly derived from Lotus, even though it is very similar to the Lotus Elan. Bolwell liked the idea of a backbone chassis as used in the Mk7, though it made the chassis a lot stronger in the Nagari to accomodate the Ford V8 engine
The high-revving, deep-breathing Chevrolet LS3 6.2L V8 is the motive force behind the new Nagari 500, installed in the new car as a 500-hp unit, but with all the off-the-shelf, go-fast goodies available for the near ubiquitous performance engine, it is effectively available at any power level required
19/20
The high-revving, deep-breathing Chevrolet LS3 6.2L V8 is the motive force behind the new Nagari 500, installed in the new car as a 500-hp unit, but with all the off-the-shelf, go-fast goodies available for the near ubiquitous performance engine, it is effectively available at any power level required
Perhaps the biggest single factor pointing to the success of the Bolwell Nagari 500 is that Bolwell Industries is now an industrial powerhouse, with the resources to sustain advanced automotive manufacture
20/20
Perhaps the biggest single factor pointing to the success of the Bolwell Nagari 500 is that Bolwell Industries is now an industrial powerhouse, with the resources to sustain advanced automotive manufacture

In the 1970s, there was no cooler car available in Australia than the Bolwell Nagari. With muscle car mania dominating Australian public automotive consciousness as it was in America, the limited production Bolwell Nagari sports car bridged the sedan-sportscar chasm by squeezing a stock Ford 302 V8 into a lightweight composite body that could be mistaken at first glance for a Lamborghini Miura, using the subsequent power-to-weight advantage to blow the doors off anything else on the road.

The Nagari name means “flowing” in Australian Aboriginal language, and in its time, those flowing lines were quite revolutionary, having evolved separately to the Miura as both Lamborghini and Bolwell settled on the mid-engined layout that would become standard in supercars. The shape of the Nagari could be seen many years prior to its release as it evolved from the kit cars produced by the brothers Bolwell somewhere between the Mk 5 and the Mk 7.

A 1971 Bolwell Nagari. Chassis design for the Bolwell Nagari was influenced but not directly derived from Lotus, even though it is very similar to the Lotus Elan. Bolwell liked the idea of a backbone chassis as used in the Mk7, though it made the chassis a lot stronger in the Nagari to accomodate the Ford V8 engine
A 1971 Bolwell Nagari. Chassis design for the Bolwell Nagari was influenced but not directly derived from Lotus, even though it is very similar to the Lotus Elan. Bolwell liked the idea of a backbone chassis as used in the Mk7, though it made the chassis a lot stronger in the Nagari to accomodate the Ford V8 engine

It’s ironic that despite decades working in sports car development, it was Graeme Bolwell’s links to Colin Chapman at Lotus that brought the unexpected benefits that ultimately sustained the company. Graeme spent a period working at Lotus and it was the manufacturing techniques and design know-how associated with composite manufacture which contributed to the integrity of the Nagari, but ultimately provided the basis for the Bolwell company’s success in composite manufacture across myriad industries.

Graeme brought that expertise back from Lotus, where he worked on the Indianapolis race car and the Lotus Europa. Once the brothers got back together, one of the legends of Australian sports car manufacturing was born as the Nagari was produced.

National sports car titles and the adoration of the local automotive press made the name Bolwell seem much bigger than the tiny sports car manufacturer in reality was, but in the 60 years the Bolwell brothers have been producing their succession of sports car models, more than 700 cars were produced.

These days, the automotive side of the Bolwell empire is but a small subsidiary, with the company’s primary skill sets in advanced composite manufacture supplying trucking manufacturers (Kenworth and Iveco), fast-food building fit-outs (McDonalds), caravans (Bolwell's own designs), scooters, flight simulators, wind turbines and marine fixtures.

The brothers still burn a candle for making serious sports cars, though, and the Nagari name has been resurrected once before. In 2008, the company used its carbon fiber vacuum infusion system to produce the AUD$200,000 (approx. US$135,000) Bolwell Nagari 300 supercar, powered by a mid-mounted supercharged 3.5-liter Toyota V6.

The Bolwell Nagari 500 debuts at Motorclassica 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
The Bolwell Nagari 500 debuts at Motorclassica 2019 in Melbourne, Australia

The latest car to wear the Nagari name runs a full-blooded V8 again, and met the public this weekend at Melbourne’s international collector car show, Motorclassica 2019.

The new Nagari 500’s engine is a Chevrolet LS3 6.2-liter V8 producing 372 kW (500 hp). Just as Ford would once lift a 302 V8 and transmission direct from its Melbourne Broadmeadows production plant for Bolwell to create one of the original Nagaris, Chevrolet now supplies whole engines ready to go.

The high-revving, deep-breathing Chevrolet LS3 6.2L V8 is the motive force behind the new Nagari 500, installed in the new car as a 500-hp unit, but with all the off-the-shelf, go-fast goodies available for the near ubiquitous performance engine, it is effectively available at any power level required
The high-revving, deep-breathing Chevrolet LS3 6.2L V8 is the motive force behind the new Nagari 500, installed in the new car as a 500-hp unit, but with all the off-the-shelf, go-fast goodies available for the near ubiquitous performance engine, it is effectively available at any power level required

The engines to be installed in the new Nagari 500 begin life as the 430-hp LS3, but the output is increased to 500 hp, and almost any horsepower level required is available off the shelf.

The engine is mounted longitudinally amidships in the new Nagari 500 and bolted on to a six-speed Audi gearbox with a sequential gearbox under consideration.

There’s no pricing, no availability date, and there isn’t a great deal of detail available on concrete plans, but the limited amount of information that is available suggests that the wait will be worthwhile.

The interior of the Bolwell Nagari 500
The interior of the Bolwell Nagari 500

Some of the other technological niceties of the Nagari 500 that were confirmed over the car’s initial public outing included an 8.0-inch central dashboard information display, keyless entry, Recaro seat, 355-mm ventilated and cross-drilled Brembo brakes with carbon-ceramic rotors, and double-wishbone suspension at the front and back incorporating adaptive damping.

The front/rear weight distribution will be close to 40/60 per cent and the t-res will be 300 mm wide at the rear and 250 mm wide at the front.

The production run will be limited, but, depending on the response of the public and potential distribution partners overseas, maybe that could change. As tooling for the car is complete, and it meets all ADRs (Australian Design Rules), which are among the strictest in the world, export markets should be easy pickings if the demand is strong and right distribution partners are keen. That’s the biggest variable in the Bolwell Nagari continuation model equation right now.

Perhaps the biggest single factor pointing to the success of the Bolwell Nagari 500 is that Bolwell Industries is now an industrial powerhouse, with the resources to sustain advanced automotive manufacture
Perhaps the biggest single factor pointing to the success of the Bolwell Nagari 500 is that Bolwell Industries is now an industrial powerhouse, with the resources to sustain advanced automotive manufacture

The Bolwell Nagari 500 will be developed over the course of the next year, with pricing and performance figures set to be confirmed in 2020. Right now, all we know is that the car is capable of a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of under 3.0 seconds. If the pricing comes in at under AUD$200,000, current AUD-USD exchange rates would translate to one very reasonably priced supercar in the US$130,000 price bracket. That's exciting because the Nagari might finally fulfill all that latent potential, albeit 50 years after its first crack at the market.

Source: Bolwell

Tags

AutomotiveSupercarMotorclassica
Mike Hanlon
Mike grew up thinking he would become a mathematician, accidentally started motorcycle racing, got a job writing road tests for a motorcycle magazine while at university, and became a writer. As a traveling photojournalist during his early career, his work was published in a dozen languages across 20+ countries. He went on to edit or manage over 50 print publications, with target audiences ranging from pensioners to plumbers, many different sports, many car and motorcycle magazines, with many more in the fields of communication - narrow subject magazines on topics such as advertising, marketing, visual communications, design, presentation and direct marketing. Then came the internet and Mike managed internet projects for Australia's largest multimedia company, Telstra.com.au (Australia's largest Telco), Seek.com.au (Australia's largest employment site), top100.com.au, hitwise.com, and a dozen other internet start-ups before founding New Atlas in 2002. Now he writes and thinks.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More