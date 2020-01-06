© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Bosch driver-safety concept aims to reinvent your car's sun visor

By Aaron Turpen
January 06, 2020
Bosch driver-safety concept ai...
The "raccoon eyes" created by the Virtual Visor are not a Goth statement, but a serious safety upgrade
The "raccoon eyes" created by the Virtual Visor are not a Goth statement, but a serious safety upgrade
View 2 Images
The "raccoon eyes" created by the Virtual Visor are not a Goth statement, but a serious safety upgrade
1/2
The "raccoon eyes" created by the Virtual Visor are not a Goth statement, but a serious safety upgrade
The Bosch Virtual Visor blocks only what's necessary in order to keep the driver's vision clear
2/2
The Bosch Virtual Visor blocks only what's necessary in order to keep the driver's vision clear

According to Bosch, sun glare is the biggest weather-related cause of accidents. The company therefore wants to rethink the sun visor, with a see-through model that blocks sun only where it’s reaching the driver’s eyes.

Current visors block the sun, of course, but do so at the expense of visibility from the vehicle. The Bosch Virtual Visor addresses that, allowing full vision from the windshield while still providing protection from the sun’s glare.

Made up of a single, transparent LCD panel, the Virtual Visor utilizes a driver-facing camera, AI-based facial detection, and eye-tracking software to determine where the driver’s eyes are, and how much sun to block in order to eliminate glare without obscuring vision otherwise. This means that the visor blocks incoming light only on those parts of the LCD panel that are allowing it through to the driver’s eyes. As the driver moves, so does the blocking.

The Bosch Virtual Visor blocks only what's necessary in order to keep the driver's vision clear
The Bosch Virtual Visor blocks only what's necessary in order to keep the driver's vision clear

The Virtual Visor is made to replace a traditional sun visor in a vehicle, taking up the same space and using the same mounting hardware. While not completely “plug-and-play” for aftermarket use (yet), Bosch believes that the Virtual Visor could be integrated into current vehicle design with minimal modification.

The Virtual Visor has already won the CES 2020 Innovation Awards "Best of Innovation" prize in the In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety category. Interestingly, the device was designed by three powertrain engineers at Bosch, working in their free time with funding and mentorship from the company.

Source: Bosch

Tags

AutomotiveBoschCES 2020DrivingRoad Safety
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist living in Wyoming, USA. His background includes commercial transportation, computer science, and a lot of adventures that begin with the phrase "the law is a pretty good suggestion, I guess." His automotive focus is on consumer interest and both electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
1 comment
paul314
I would much rather see something like this for windshields and oncoming headlights. That would make night driving so much less stressful. (And no, my dream gizmo wouldn't block the light completely, just reduce it to a non-blinding level)

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More