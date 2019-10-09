© 2019 New Atlas
Bravia Mercedes camper van has stealthy city style and adventurous ambitions

By C.C. Weiss
October 08, 2019
Bravia Mercedes camper van has...
We spotted the Bravia Swan 699 once again at the 2019 Caravan Salon in September
We spotted the Bravia Swan 699 once again at the 2019 Caravan Salon in September
We just can't get into that brown and white upholstery
1/23
The rear convertible bed/lounge provides some extra space to relax
2/23
Up front, swivel seats team with the dual-seat bench and table to create a dining area
3/23
We first saw the Bravia Swan 699 at the 2018 Caravan Salon, where it was among the first camper vans and Class C motorhomes based on the third-generation Sprinter
4/23
A look in the eyes of the Bravia Swan 699
5/23
The Bravia Swan 699 on show at the 2019 CMT show back in January wore some different interior colors
6/23
We prefer this lighter upholstery over the dark brown, though black and white is our favorite
7/23
We prefer this lighter upholstery over the dark brown
Bravia Mobil Swan 699 at CMT 2019
8/23
The kitchen includes a large console next to the main stove/sink block
9/23
The kitchen includes a large console next to the main stove/sink block
Swan 699 cassette toilet
10/23
Stepping in and looking back
11/23
We spotted the Bravia Swan 699 once again at the 2019 Caravan Salon in September
12/23
A peek inside the Swan 699's sliding door
13/23
The black-and-white upholstery is our favorite, as it matches best with the gloss black exterior and city-inspired styling
14/23
This one had the rear lounge halfway into bed co
15/23
This one had the rear lounge moving toward full bed conversion
The skyline graphics on the cabinets are a nice touch
16/23
Corner sink and marble-look surfacing in the Swan 699 wet bath
17/23
The Swan 699 has its shower floor in between the sink and toilet
18/23
Venturing far away from the city
19/23
A TV is available optionally, turning the lounge into a TV room
20/23
Bravia Mobil Swan 599
21/23
Bravia Mobil Swan 699
22/23
The Swan 699 seats four people during driving and sleeps three to four at night
23/23
Slovenia is fast establishing itself as a leader in stylish vehicle camping. Joining the Adria Astella caravan and Dreamcase Tesla camper kit in sleek, stylish Slovenian camper options is the Bravia Mobil Swan 699, a Mercedes Sprinter camper van so dapper you might mistake it for a private business shuttle. Pop open the door, though, and you'll find a roomy four-sleeper interior with everything you need to enjoy a road trip, including a breezy rear lounge that serves up dinner with a view.

As we mentioned when we looked at the Bravia-converted Peugeot Boxer 4x4 Concept a couple weeks ago, Bravia's vans aren't usually anywhere near that bright or flamboyant. Every time we've seen the marque at a motorhome show, it's had a booth filled with stealthy glossy-black vans that would look more at home in valet parking lots than campgrounds filled with large, white camper boxes. The Mercedes badge and slimmed headlamps of the third-generation Sprinter only add to that look as compared to Bravia's Peugeot vans.

Bravia Mobil Swan 699

Bravia bases its flagship camper van on a 697-cm (274-in) Sprinter, starting out with plenty of floor space for a roomy, double-lounge interior. Its layout puts a spin on the well-established European camper van formula of rear bed/central bath and kitchen/front dinette by making a rear bed that doubles as a comfy lounge by day. The cushioned benches on either side of the rear table offer plenty of seating for Swan owners and campground neighbors, and the open rear double doors let everyone enjoy the views and fresh air while chatting and relaxing the evening away. At night, the lounge transforms into a queen-size 200 x 176-cm (79 x 69-in) longitudinal bed.

We've seen rear lounge layouts before, but what's interesting about this one is that, despite having a full dining area in back, it also has a classic four-seat dinette up front in the form of a double-seat rear bench with seatbelts across a tabletop from swiveling driver cab seats. With these two seating groups, occupants can have both a dining room and living room, a workstation and a relaxation lounge, separate places to sit during an ongoing fight, etc. The dinette converts over into a second bed, and while we think Bravia's pushing it by calling the 170 x 90-cm (67 x 35-in) mattress a two-person, we suppose it'll work for small children traveling with mom and dad.

A TV is available optionally, turning the lounge into a TV room

Wedged between the rear bed and the front dinette on the driver side is a wet bathroom compartment with rotating Thetford toilet, corner sink and shower floor. The kitchen across the way comes equipped with a dual-burner gas stove, 85-L fridge/freezer, and sink fed by an 85-L fresh water tank.

A standard Truma Combi 4 heating system keeps the cabin temperature comfortable and hot water flowing, while a 70-Ah AGM battery keeps the lights on.

We've always found the interiors of Bravia's vans nearly as stylish as the exteriors, at least with the right color and trim choices. The black-and-white upholstery, marble-look bathroom walls and city-skyline-themed cabinetry bring a cool, modern look.

The skyline graphics on the cabinets are a nice touch

The Swan 699 that we checked out at the 2019 Caravan Salon was priced at €75,670 (approx. US$82,975), including tax, delivery fee and optional equipment like an awning and 100-W solar charging setup. It was based on a Sprinter with 161-hp CDI engine and 7G-Tronic automatic transmission. Bravia also offers 141- and 188-hp engine options and, for those who aren't big on black, a full palette of neutral and earth tone paint options.

Source: Bravia Mobil

