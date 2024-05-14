The iconic Bricklin sports car rises again – as an electric three-wheeler

Although you may not have heard of the Bricklin SV1, it was definitely an interesting car that has gained a cult following. Well, the next chapter in the Bricklin story is now beginning, with the recent announcement of the all-electric Bricklin 3EV.

The two-seater SV1 was created by American entrepreneur Malcolm Bricklin via his company General Vehicles. It was manufactured in New Brunswick, Canada, starting in mid-1974. Production ceased less than two years later, due mainly to a lack of financing. The Government of Canada has since commemorated the car in both a postage stamp and a silver coin.

Along with its gull-wing doors, and performance which was said to rival that of the Corvette, the SV1 boasted numerous safety features – the SV in its name even stands for "Safety Vehicle." Among these features were an impact-energy-absorbing bumper, high-visibility fluorescent body colors, and a tubular steel frame with an integrated roll cage.

Malcolm Bricklin went on to bring the Subaru and Yugo brands to North America, along with individual automobile models such as the Bertone X1/9. Now, on the 50th anniversary of the SV1, he's announced the 3EV.

Pricing for the Bricklin 3EV is estimated to start at US$28,980 Visionary Vehicles

Unveiled in March at the American Muscle Car Museum in Florida, the fully-enclosed two-seater is claimed to "combine affordability, value, safety, luxury, performance, and dramatic scissor doors in a groundbreaking three-wheeled electric vehicle."

Although little is available in the way of performance specs right now, the car reportedly has a battery range of over 275 miles (443 km), thanks partially to a regenerative braking system.

And while the three-wheel design reduces weight and rolling resistance, the vehicle's wide front end is said to ensure conventional-car-like stability and handling. The batteries are located beneath the floor between the two sides of the tubular steel frame, keeping the center of gravity low.

The 3EV's swanky interior Visionary Vehicles

Safety features include a collision-avoidance system, antilock brakes, full-body airbags, plus stability and traction control technology. Inside the cabin, drivers will find a head-up display, touchscreen controls, a "premium sound system," wood trim, and powered heated seats.

Plans call for the 3EV to be manufactured in the US by Bricklin's new Visionary Vehicles brand, and to be sold/serviced via a network of dealerships. There's currently no word on when production may commence, but pricing is estimated to start at US$28,980 – a faster, longer-range 3EVX model will be offered for $38,980.

"The SV1 is 50 years old but looks like a car that was built in the future," Mr. Bricklin tells us. "This also applies to his brother the 3EV. When you look at him, you see and feel the future."

You can see the prototype 3EV in action, in a video embedded on the company website.

Source: Visionary Vehicles

