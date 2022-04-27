© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

Bürstner hightails it to the trail with Ford 4x4 mini-camper van

By C.C. Weiss
April 27, 2022
Bürstner hightails it to the ...
Burstner gets the Copa 4x4 rolling to market for Spring 2022
Burstner gets the Copa 4x4 rolling to market for Spring 2022
View 9 Images
Those who want enough space for a small family can carry the two-seat rear bench that folds into a second bed
1/9
Those who want enough space for a small family can carry the two-seat rear bench that folds into a second bed
Along with exterior upgrades, the 4x4 Active package addtie-down points
2/9
Along with exterior upgrades, the 4x4 Active package adds tie-down points to the load area
Inside the Copa 4x4 with four-seats installed
3/9
Inside the Copa 4x4 with four-seats installed
Copa 4x4 with six seats ready to dine
4/9
Copa 4x4 with six seats ready to dine
With its Raptor-style grille, the Copa 4x4 looks like it's based on the Ford Transit Custom Trail, but it goes a step further with its aftermarket Extrem 4x4 system
5/9
With its Raptor-style grille, the Copa 4x4 looks like it's based on the Ford Transit Custom Trail, but it goes a step further with its aftermarket Extrem 4x4 system
Burstner Copa 4x4 wardrobe
6/9
Burstner Copa 4x4 wardrobe
Burstner Copa 4x4
7/9
Burstner Copa 4x4
Burstner gets the Copa 4x4 rolling to market for Spring 2022
8/9
Burstner gets the Copa 4x4 rolling to market for Spring 2022
The Copa 4x4 is ready for on- and off-road escapes
9/9
The Copa 4x4 is ready for on- and off-road escapes
View gallery - 9 images

Following up on the launch of its smallest camper van, the Copa, Bürstner presents a more all-terrain-ready multitool adventure van, the Copa 4x4. The sub-5-meter mini-camper van gets an Extrem 4x4 system that splits torque 50:50, along with some rugged accessories and accoutrements, including the ever-foreboding Raptor grille. Micro-adventurers looking for a bit more grip and grab on loose earth now have the right tool for the job.

Bürstner takes things a step further than Ford itself by launching a Transit Custom mini-camper with full all-wheel drive. Ford introduced a Trail-spec Transit Custom Nugget last year, but that model relies on a limited-slip differential without the option for a full 4x4 system.

Since Ford does not offer a factory 4x4 option on the mid-size Transit Custom, reserving it for the full-size Transit, Bürstner works with German aftermarket off-road and camper specialist Extrem to install an all-wheel drive that splits torque 50/50 between the front and rear axle. The system operates automatically via an electromagnetic clutch when the front wheels begin slipping, or can be turned on permanently at the push of a button when traveling off pavement.

Beyond the AWD, Copa 4x4 buyers will have to dive into the options sheet to further define their van as an all-terrain adventure weapon. Central among Bürstner's selection of add-ons is the "Allroad" package with all-terrain tires, skid protection and the Raptor-style "FORD" grille. The "4x4 Active" package further accentuates the woodsy look, slapping on the "Active 4x4" hood decal and tubular spoiler protection.

Inside the Copa 4x4 with four-seats installed
Inside the Copa 4x4 with four-seats installed

Inside, Bürstner carries over the original C 500 floor plan from the 2WD Copa, filling out the van cabin with a versatile, multipurpose layout. Depending upon the buyer's selection, the Copa 4x4 can ride as a two-seat gear-hauling adventure camper with second-story bedroom in the pop-up roof, or as a family camper with a two-seat rear bench/bed joining the sleeper roof in accommodating up to four people.

The roof bed measures 75 x 43 in (190 x 110 cm), and the folding bench/bed stretches nearly as long at 74 in (188 cm), with a width between 43 and 35 in (110 and 90 cm). Buyers can also add in two additional seats for transporting a total of six people, facing them all forward or in a vis-a-vis second/third-row arrangement.

Copa 4x4 with six seats ready to dine
Copa 4x4 with six seats ready to dine

Regardless of how many rear seats the individual Copa 4x4 has bolted to its floor rails, it carries a crisply edged driver-side kitchen block right next to them. The kitchen equips onboard chefs with a dual-burner stove and sink combo below flush lids and a 41-L fridge. When cooking gives way to eating, the removable table secures to the kitchen wall, serving the rear-facing cab or second-row seats and front-facing rear-row seats. A tall wardrobe directly behind the kitchen holds clothes, towels and other everyday travel essentials.

The 196-in (497-cm) Copa 4x4 has no room to spare for a bathroom, but it does pack 50-L fresh water and 35-L waste water tanks, along with a 95-Ah AGM battery and command center. A diesel camp heater with app connectivity is also available.

Those who demand a bathroom will soon find a Copa option that offers one. Bürstner will add the larger C 530 floor plan this summer, using the extra foot (30 cm) of van length to install a rear bathroom with fixed toilet, shower tray and foldaway sink with pullout faucet/shower head.

The Copa 4x4 is ready for on- and off-road escapes
The Copa 4x4 is ready for on- and off-road escapes

Bürstner launched the Copa 4x4 in Europe as one of its first of multiple new Spring/Summer 2020 camper models. The camper van starts at €57,270 (approx. US$60,550) and comes powered by Ford's 128-hp 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine.

Source: Bürstner

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

AutomotiveFordburstnerCampervanmini-campervanOff-roadMotorhomeMotorhomesOutdoorsCampingRV
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!