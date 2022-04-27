Bürstner hightails it to the trail with Ford 4x4 mini-camper van

Following up on the launch of its smallest camper van, the Copa, Bürstner presents a more all-terrain-ready multitool adventure van, the Copa 4x4. The sub-5-meter mini-camper van gets an Extrem 4x4 system that splits torque 50:50, along with some rugged accessories and accoutrements, including the ever-foreboding Raptor grille. Micro-adventurers looking for a bit more grip and grab on loose earth now have the right tool for the job.

Bürstner takes things a step further than Ford itself by launching a Transit Custom mini-camper with full all-wheel drive. Ford introduced a Trail-spec Transit Custom Nugget last year, but that model relies on a limited-slip differential without the option for a full 4x4 system.

Since Ford does not offer a factory 4x4 option on the mid-size Transit Custom, reserving it for the full-size Transit, Bürstner works with German aftermarket off-road and camper specialist Extrem to install an all-wheel drive that splits torque 50/50 between the front and rear axle. The system operates automatically via an electromagnetic clutch when the front wheels begin slipping, or can be turned on permanently at the push of a button when traveling off pavement.

Beyond the AWD, Copa 4x4 buyers will have to dive into the options sheet to further define their van as an all-terrain adventure weapon. Central among Bürstner's selection of add-ons is the "Allroad" package with all-terrain tires, skid protection and the Raptor-style "FORD" grille. The "4x4 Active" package further accentuates the woodsy look, slapping on the "Active 4x4" hood decal and tubular spoiler protection.

Inside the Copa 4x4 with four-seats installed Burstner



Inside, Bürstner carries over the original C 500 floor plan from the 2WD Copa, filling out the van cabin with a versatile, multipurpose layout. Depending upon the buyer's selection, the Copa 4x4 can ride as a two-seat gear-hauling adventure camper with second-story bedroom in the pop-up roof, or as a family camper with a two-seat rear bench/bed joining the sleeper roof in accommodating up to four people.

The roof bed measures 75 x 43 in (190 x 110 cm), and the folding bench/bed stretches nearly as long at 74 in (188 cm), with a width between 43 and 35 in (110 and 90 cm). Buyers can also add in two additional seats for transporting a total of six people, facing them all forward or in a vis-a-vis second/third-row arrangement.

Copa 4x4 with six seats ready to dine Burstner



Regardless of how many rear seats the individual Copa 4x4 has bolted to its floor rails, it carries a crisply edged driver-side kitchen block right next to them. The kitchen equips onboard chefs with a dual-burner stove and sink combo below flush lids and a 41-L fridge. When cooking gives way to eating, the removable table secures to the kitchen wall, serving the rear-facing cab or second-row seats and front-facing rear-row seats. A tall wardrobe directly behind the kitchen holds clothes, towels and other everyday travel essentials.

The 196-in (497-cm) Copa 4x4 has no room to spare for a bathroom, but it does pack 50-L fresh water and 35-L waste water tanks, along with a 95-Ah AGM battery and command center. A diesel camp heater with app connectivity is also available.

Those who demand a bathroom will soon find a Copa option that offers one. Bürstner will add the larger C 530 floor plan this summer, using the extra foot (30 cm) of van length to install a rear bathroom with fixed toilet, shower tray and foldaway sink with pullout faucet/shower head.

The Copa 4x4 is ready for on- and off-road escapes Burstner

Bürstner launched the Copa 4x4 in Europe as one of its first of multiple new Spring/Summer 2020 camper models. The camper van starts at €57,270 (approx. US$60,550) and comes powered by Ford's 128-hp 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine.

Source: Bürstner

