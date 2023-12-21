Carice TC2 is the retro electric convertible you didn't know you wanted

Many electric vehicles look very cold and high-tech, alienating some potential buyers. The Carice TC2 two-seater convertible is different, in that it draws heavily on the retro-nostalgia factor. It's lightweight and peppy, to boot.

Looking like the lovechild of a Porsche 356 and a Nissan Figaro, the TC2 is made by Dutch EV manufacturer Carice. The firm was founded in 2011 as a Delft University of Technology spinoff company, and previously produced electric cars in small quantities on a made-to-order basis.

As far as basic specs go, the Carice TC2 measures 3,500 mm long by 1,580 mm wide by 1,220 mm high (137.8 by 62.2 by 48 in), and tips the scales at as little as 590 kg (1,301 lb) depending on configuration. The body panels are constructed of a proprietary composite material, which helps the vehicle maintain that low weight figure.

The Carice TC2's awesome interior Carice

Buyers can choose between standard- and long-range battery packs, which are claimed to deliver a range of 200 and 300 km (124 and 186 miles) per charge, respectively. One 2.7-hour charge via the vehicle's Type 2 port is reportedly sufficient to get a fully depleted battery back up to 80%.

The rear wheels are driven by an electric motor with a peak power of 41 kilowatts, taking the TC2 up to an electronically limited top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph). And while the car certainly looks fun to drive, no actual numbers are available for acceleration time.

"Honestly, we never measured this in figures," Carice CEO Richard Holleman told us. "The car's low seating position and low center of gravity combined with the nice power-to-weight ratio gives everybody driving it a huge smile on their face."

The Carice TC2 complies with European regulations and can therefore be driven in all EU countries and countries that adopt those regulations Carice

The vehicle's classy interior is also a selling point, featuring vegan leather upholstery, a brushed-steel dash (with toggle switches!) and a hardwood steering wheel.

Like the company's previous EVs, the Carice TC2 is being built to order in limited numbers. The current production run is already sold out but a few spots are still open for the next run, which should ship in a few months. Pricing starts at €44,500 (about US$48,888).

Source: Carice

