The build was anything but a shotgun wedding, as the meticulous process of marrying two Porsches separated by nearly 30 years took a full four years to complete. It started with a full laser scanning of the 356 body and 911 chassis, followed by an in-depth CAD and real-world analysis of how to best secure two into one, a process complicated by the mismatched wheelbases and rear tracks. Emory overcame those hurdles by shortening the 911 chassis center tunnel to the 356 wheelbase and subtly widening the 356 rear bodywork around the 911 track.