We're not sure what it is, but there's just something mesmerizing about a Porsche sports car going full-blown off-road, whether it's a Safari 911 or Cayman rally prototype. Emory Motorsports proves that holds true across generations, all the way back to the 356. The California Porsche restorer and customizer combines a 1990s 911 all-wheel drive with a 1964 356 to create the one-of-a-kind 356 C4S "AllRad" (that's "AllWheel" over in Deutschland). And boy does this thing look good tearing up dirt.
For more than 20 years, Emory has built its reputation on its 356 Outlaws — and the occasional Outlaw e-bike. The Outlaw car is a 356 restomod combining a complete concours-grade restoration with the addition of modern chassis, suspension and powertrain components, most important of which is the signature Emory-Rothsport Outlaw-4 engine, a precisely engineered aluminum-block four-cylinder inspired by the Type 964 dry-sump engine.
Emory didn't decide to create what it calls the world's first AWD 356 on a whim, though we wouldn't have blamed it if it had. In this case, a client discussed the idea of a 356 that could battle wintry weather and icy roads to score first tracks at New England ski resorts. So Emory landed on a suitable solution: combining a 1964 356C body with a 1990 911 (964) C4 chassis into the 356 C4S, a build that has come to be lovingly known as the AllRad 356.
The build was anything but a shotgun wedding, as the meticulous process of marrying two Porsches separated by nearly 30 years took a full four years to complete. It started with a full laser scanning of the 356 body and 911 chassis, followed by an in-depth CAD and real-world analysis of how to best secure two into one, a process complicated by the mismatched wheelbases and rear tracks. Emory overcame those hurdles by shortening the 911 chassis center tunnel to the 356 wheelbase and subtly widening the 356 rear bodywork around the 911 track.
Emory powers the dual-generation car with a 200-hp 2.4-liter iteration of the Outlaw-4 engine mentioned above. That engine partners with the original C4 five-speed AWD manual transmission. A rally-style differential bias with independent front-to-rear and side-to-side manual torque control help out in the slippery stuff. Down below, 205/60R16 Pirelli Ice Zero tires provide serious bite in all types of weather and KW coil-over shocks keep the ride sharp.
Along with the widened rear body, the 356 C4S gets some other cosmetic updates, including the restyled handle-less hood, louvred deck lid, yellow headlight lenses and body-color rally lights. The cherry on top of the Graphite Blue Metallic sundae is the custom titanium roof rack ready to carry skis, bikes, luggage and other essentials on sporting weekends or extended road trips. That rack holds onto the Porsche with one-off drip-rail clamps 3D-printed in chemically pure titanium, welded to the main rack frame by the client himself, relying on experience developed in bicycle building.
Inside, the driver drops down into an RS-style seat, the passenger into a Speedster-style seat, each secured in place via a four-point competition harness. The driver takes command of the car with a MOMO Heritage steering wheel, Tilton pedals and a 911 shifter with Outlaw shift knob. A removable roll cage keeps the driver and passenger of the 2,150-lb (975-kg) coupe protected. The cabin is finished in green leather, green square-weave carpeting and rubber floor mats.
There's no indication of how much this gorgeous mash-up cost, but since it's a one-off client build, we reckon it need not keep us awake with wonder. Instead, we'll drift to sleep happily, knowing that such a magnificent creation is out there, somewhere, carving up twisty mountain roads and stirring up dust.
Source: Emory Motorsports
