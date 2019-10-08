Chevrolet debuts two new Colorado ZR2 models

Chevrolet has given a sneak peek at the 2021 Colorado pickup trucks, with two ZR2 race models. The new ZR2s will be shown to the public at the Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic on October 10, before a full unveil at the SEMA show early next year.

The new look of the truck is clear from the photos released, all of which are of the ZR2 off-road models. Chevrolet says that there will be more differentiation between the trim levels of the pickup truck, marking the ZR2 separate from the Z71, LT or WT models.

Photos also show that the Chevy “bowtie” is being minimized in favor of the larger “Chevrolet” cutout in the grille and on the rear tailgate of the Colorado in the ZR2 models. This will put its appearance more in line with the larger Silverado, which recently underwent a full design change. Those changes will not appear on the other trim levels.

This modified, race-ready version of the 2021 Colorado ZR2 will be entered in the Method Race Wheels Laughlin Desert Classic on October 10 Justin Cesler / Chevrolet

New gold-colored Chevrolet logos will feature on the WT and LT models, and a black version will be on the Z71. The changes for the Colorado are largely cosmetic, however, with little changing under the skin. The off-road gear on the ZR2 will consist of rear electronic locking differentials, a 2-inch (51-mm) suspension lift, a 3.5-inch (89-mm) wider track, and other options. It's basically similar to the Colorado Bison model we reviewed not long ago, minus the added American Expedition Vehicles gear.

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado will go on sale later in 2020. Chevrolet will announce a launch date and pricing closer to that point.

Source: Chevrolet