Chevy drops the LS427/570 crate engine, more powerful than the LS7

By Loz Blain
June 15, 2020
Mightier than the LS7, the new LS427/570 crate engine rocks 570 horsepower, 530 lb-ft and easier installation, whatever you choose to jam it into
Chevy's LS motors are nigh-on legendary at this point. Compact and versatile despite their meaty power and torque, they're the perfect small-block engine to throw in just about any chassis if you want to turn it into a roaring muscle machine.

There are no less than 13 LS donks in the catalog to choose from at this point, but the new LS427/570 is the biggest and baddest of them all. Developed and enhanced from the 505-horsepower LS7 engine, the new motor is a whopping 427 ci (7-liter) cast aluminum V8, naturally aspirated and tuned to produce 570 hp and 540 lb-ft (732 Nm) of torque, with a snarling 7,000-rpm redline.

That is of course before the crazed tuners of the world start hitting this thing with turbos and blowers; with the appropriate pistons, rods and forced induction this block will surely be capable of more than a thousand horses.

Chevy has made the new king LS motor easier to install, by using a new wet sump oil system – the LS7's dry sump required tuners to fit their own oil tank and lines. The 14-inch, 68-tooth flywheel is straight off the Camaro Z/28 and ready for a manual gearbox.

This is not, Chevy says, intended as a street engine. It's not emissions-legal for road use, and it's recommended as a race motor, as much as that's likely to stop anyone.

Source: Chevrolet

