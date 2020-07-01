Citroen continues electrification drive with new ë-C4 hatch

Hatchbacks have long been popular in Europe for their combination of practicality and suitability for often tight European roads. Citroen has a long history in that segment and is looking to reestablish itself there with the new ë-C4 - 100% electric, a compact hatchback that continues the automaker's journey down the electrification pathway it outlined in 2016.

Borrowing a few things from its SUV lineup for the new hatch, the new C4 sits higher and rides on larger-diameter wheels than its predecessor. Powered by an electric motor generating 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque, the ë-C4 can go from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds in Sport mode, on the way to a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph).

A 50-kWh, 400-V lithium-ion battery provides a range (WLTP cycle) of 350 km (217 mi) per charge, with Citroen guaranteeing said battery for eight years or 160,000 km (99,420 mi) for 70 percent of its charge capacity. Additionally, the battery can be partially recharged to increase range by the Brake feature, which recovers energy when braking or slowing down by increasing the deceleration of the car without the brake pedal being pressed.

The new ë-C4 - 100% electric marks a new design direction for the C4 Citroen

On a 100-kW public fast-charge charger Citroen says the battery will charge to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes, or can be fully charged on a 32-A Wall Box (which Citroen can handle the installation of) at home in 7.5 hours on single phase or in five hours via three-phase using an optional 11-kW charger.

The driver can keep an eye on the car's current range via a dedicated display mode on the digital instrument panel, which also offers a choice of three widgets to indicate power, energy flow or heat comfort consumption, so you can see the trade-off between running the various heating comfort elements inside the car and its range.

Like the C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross SUV before it, the ë-C4 rides on Citroen's Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension system that adds hydraulic stops to the conventional shock absorber, spring and mechanical stops, for that "magic carpet ride" effect Citroens are famous for.

Occupants ride on Citroen's Advanced Comfort seats Citroen

Also making their way from the C4 Cactus and C5 Aircross are Citroen's Advanced Comfort seats that are designed to deliver, well, advanced comfort, thanks to special thickened foam on the surface sitting over a core of high-density foam. If that's not comfort enough for you, you can opt for a massage system for the front seats, along with heating.

The ë-C4 boasts 16 storage compartments that together provide a total of 39 liters of storage capacity, while the rear offers 380 liters of storage that can be accessed via a low, flat loading sill and wide cut-outs. The rear seats can also be folded flat to provide a total maximum volume of 1,250 liters.

Citroen is yet to announce when the ë-C4, which will also come in gasoline and diesel variants, will be available or how much it will cost.

Source: Citroen

