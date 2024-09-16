'City Transformer' microcar widens wheelbase for high-speed stability

The CT-2 is a shape-shifting four-wheeled urban getabout, a tandem two-seater that can park in motorcycle spaces and filter through traffic – but that spreads its wheels wider for stability at higher speeds. It's slated for production in 2026.

Israeli company City Transformer feels the Smart ForTwo is grossly oversized, so it's looking to furnish commuters with a super-efficient, super-compact urban EV that can squeeze into spaces even tighter than the old Renault Twizy (now re-launched as the Mobilize Duo) – while offering higher top speeds that won't get you quite as badly monstered on the freeway.

This tiny tandem microcar is the company's second-gen design. At just 1 m (3.3 ft) wide in its narrow 'City' mode, it can bimble along at up to 40 km/h (25 mph) in the back streets. There's never been an easier four-wheeler to park; at 2.5 m (8.2 ft) long, the CT-2 fits sideways into a standard car parking space – so you can reverse into less than a quarter of a normal parallel parking spot.

Certainly looks long and narrow from above City Transformer

Since such a narrow four-wheel platform presents significant tip-over risks at higher speeds, you can switch through to a dubiously-named 'Performance' mode, which gradually pushes the wheels apart to a maximum of 1.3 m (4.3 ft) wide, and unlocks a higher top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph). That's quicker than Renault's Mobilize Duo (80 km/h or 50 mph) – but not by a ton.

So you'll still have irate cars and trucks looming up behind you on the freeway, and I can't imagine that feeling particularly nice in a vehicle this tiny. Either way, you can see the transformation in the video below – complete with a little set of extending fenders.

The City Transformer CT-2!

In terms of practicalities, not everyone's going to need a back seat in this thing, and as such you can remove the back seat entirely to turn it into a micro-delivery van with 450 liters of cargo volume. That's about a third more than you can fit in the trunk of a standard Toyota Corolla – at least, before you fold the back seats down – so you could say the CT-2 punches above its weight as a cargo platform.

The top speeds and battery range (120-180 km, or 75-112 miles depending on how you drive it) haven't changed since we saw the first version City Transformer microcar back in 2021. The key differences appear to be that the maximum wheel width has shrunk a little from the CT-1's 1.4 m (4.6 ft), the exterior looks a little nicer, and the doors now open outwards instead of scissoring upward.

That's a bit sad; the scissor-doors would've let folk squeeze the CT-1 into even tighter spaces, and the wider wheel track would've been even more stable, but I'm sure City Transformer has its reasons.

It ain't the roomiest cabin, but there's plenty of amenities, including phone connectivity and steering wheel controls City Transformer

I'm sure the company's also got its reasons for relegating the CT-1 back to 'prototype' status and pushing the expected delivery dates back. When we first wrote about this machine, small-series production for fleet customers was due to begin in 2022, and the first regular customer cars were due to begin deliveries in 2024.

Now, production is set to begin at the end of 2026, thanks to partnerships with Italian manufacturer CeComp in Turin, as well as Bosch, which is supplying mechanicals, motors, batteries and communication systems. City Transformer says it's got more than 2,000 units pre-sold at this stage, and the CT-2's standard price is €16,000 (US$17,760).

That seems like a lot. I can't dig up a price on Renault's Mobilize Duo for comparison; that was slated for UK availability sometime this year, but it's now been pushed back to 2025, and it seems it'll only be available on lease plans anyway. The Twizy, meanwhile, retailed for around US$7,760, so the CT-2 is definitely a hefty step northward from that.

Source: City Transformer