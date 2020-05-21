Electric Hummer redux strips off its roof panels in latest tease

The GMC Hummer EV was originally scheduled to debut on Wednesday, but that plan became a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. GM didn't let the date slip by without putting a little focus on the e-Hummer, though. The latest quick glimpse shows that Hummer drivers will be able to feel the rush of air created by 1,000 electric horses prancing forward at a feverish pace, thanks to a multi-panel removable roof.

GMC explains that the Hummer roof breaks down into four panels and a removable T-bar, popping off to open things up Wrangler-style. With an estimated 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) of torque, the GMC Hummer EV should have a pretty easy path to the throne of world's quickest, most powerful open-air production truck, joining the Koenigsegg Regera as a 1,000+ hp production vehicle with removable top. On its way there, it'll channel torque into a three-second 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time, despite having the mass of a Hummer pickup.

While its initial debut has been pushed back to an unspecified date, the Hummer EV is still on track to enter production in US Fall 2020, GM confirmed on Tuesday. Construction of the the new Ultium battery production facility in Lordstown is underway. Ultium Cells LLC is a joint venture between GM and LG Chem and will build the batteries that power the Hummer truck, Cadillac Lyriq and other future GM electrics.

GMC continues showing the new e-Hummer bit by bit General Motors

The modular Ultium batteries will stack horizontally or vertically, easily adjusting in size and shape for different capacities and vehicle types. GM plans to build them in sizes from 50 to 200 kW, supporting ranges up to around 400 miles (644 km). Electric trucks will get an 800-V electrical architecture with 350-kW fast-charging.

While we don't know exactly when the Hummer EV will debut, GM definitely seems eager to open the floodgates of buzz guaranteed to surround the event. We suspect it'll have a new date as soon as circumstances allow.

Source: GMC