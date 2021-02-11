© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

First prototype of Microlino 2.0 electric microcar built and tested

By Paul Ridden
February 11, 2021
First prototype of Microlino 2...
The design team reports much improved handling compared to the Microlino 1.0
The design team reports much improved handling compared to the Microlino 1.0
The tubular frame of the Microlino 1.0 vs. the pressed steel and aluminum core of the Microlino 2.0
The tubular frame of the Microlino 1.0 vs. the pressed steel and aluminum core of the Microlino 2.0
The design team reports much improved handling compared to the Microlino 1.0
The design team reports much improved handling compared to the Microlino 1.0
The latest prototype of the all-electric inner city runabout being taken for a spin
The latest prototype of the all-electric inner city runabout being taken for a spin
Like BMW's iconic Isetta, passenger and driver access the Microlino 2.0 using the door at the front
Like BMW's iconic Isetta, passenger and driver access the Microlino 2.0 using the door at the front
The LED lightstrips to the front and back have yet to be installed
The LED lightstrips to the front and back have yet to be installed
It looks like a snug fit in there, but there should be room for shopping too
It looks like a snug fit in there, but there should be room for shopping too
The Microlino 2.0 prototype looks every bit as adorable as we hoped it would be
The Microlino 2.0 prototype looks every bit as adorable as we hoped it would be
The Microlino 2.0 will be available in two battery configurations for either 125 km or 200 km of per charge range
The Microlino 2.0 will be available in two battery configurations for either 125 km or 200 km of per charge range
The Microlino 2.0's motor will offer 100 Nm of torque and a top speed of 90 km/h
The Microlino 2.0's motor will offer 100 Nm of torque and a top speed of 90 km/h
A total of five prototypes will be built during 2021, with production pegged to start in September
A total of five prototypes will be built during 2021, with production pegged to start in September
We first heard of plans for an electric version of the BMW Isetta bubble car back in 2016. Production of the Microlino was pegged for 2019, but underwent a design overhaul instead. The team revealed that it was building a new prototype in December of last year, and now Prototype Nr. 1 has been completed and taken for a test drive.

The team has posted a test drive video of the front-opening electric microcar prototype to the company's Facebook page, which shows it to be just as cute as we hoped it would be.

The latest prototype is fashioned from pressed steel and aluminum components, compared to the tubular frame of the Microlino 1.0, which is reported to result in improved stiffness and safety without adding any weight. Prototype Nr. 1 wears a red and white outer shell, the video affords a quick look inside the cabin (which reveals that there's still work to be done there), and the lights built into the side mirror housings are shown to be in working order – though the LED lightbars front and back are yet to be installed.

The microcar is reported to have much better handling than the Microlino 1.0, and can bee seen on the move with one and two occupants – it certainly looks snug in there when driver and passenger are aboard, but there is said to be enough room for shopping.

A total of five prototypes will be built during 2021, with production pegged to start in September
A total of five prototypes will be built during 2021, with production pegged to start in September

The Microlino 2.0 will now move onto prototypes two and three from next month before the homologation process begins in June with the building of a further two prototypes. After an official launch event, the team will seek EU-type approval in August before production starts in September. Reservations are being accepted now, for a base price of €12,000 (about US$14,500).

There's no mention of any changes to the key specs for the electric inner city runabout, so we're still looking at two battery options for either 125 km (77 mi) or 200 km (124 mi) of per charge range, and an 11-kW powertrain for 100 Nm (73 lb.ft) of torque, a sprint to 50 km/h in five seconds and a top speed of 90 km/h (55 mph).

Source: Micro Mobility Systems AG

