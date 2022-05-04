Fisker teases Project Ronin electric GT sports car

Fisker has teased a new GT-style sports car, called Project Ronin, for an unveiling next year. The 2024-25 model year Ronin is a sport Grand Tourer in all-electric format, to follow Fisker's Ocean and PEAR EV offerings.

The new Ronin car has many visual similarities to the Fisker Karma (now made by Karma Automotive as the Revero), which Henrik Fisker developed about a decade ago. This model, however, looks to be a two-door coupe and to have a more aggressive (and lengthy) front hood and fascia.

"The aim is to achieve the world's longest range for a production EV," said Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker. "Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities."

The Ronin moniker comes from the film of the same name, and the car chases that made it famous. The concept has been in development for about a year, Fisker says, with a goal of long range and dynamic driving. Active aerodynamic technologies, a new battery design, and other developments go towards that goal.

Fisker is also promising features such as unique door openings for easier entry and exit, and a sustainable vegan interior. The Ronin will be unveiled in full in August of 2023, with production planned to begin in the second half of 2024. More details will come with the unveiling.

Source: Fisker Inc