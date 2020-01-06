Fisker Ocean electric SUV unveiled at CES

Fisker has finally unveiled its Ocean all-electric sport utility at CES in Las Vegas. Fisker is targeting a 250 to 300 mile range for the Ocean, coupled with high-end luxury and extensive use of sustainable materials.

The new Ocean SUV was unveiled first to a small crowd of pre-purchase buyers, who should each receive one of the electric SUVs when they enter production in 2021. It was then shown to media and social media influencers on the CES show floor. The platform for the Ocean, Fisker says, will underpin two more production models coming shortly after the SUV launches.

The company first announced the Ocean with the #ReinventTheSUV hashtag in March of 2019, following through on conceptual drawings with renderings of a pre-production model in October. At CES is the physical pre-production model, sporting aerodynamics that include retracting door handles, a solar panel roof, and signature Fisker looks that carry a hint of Jaguar.

Henrik Fisker, whose first company built the Karma and who is revitalizing under new ownership, has big plans for Fisker Inc. The automaker is aiming towards a million units of production by 2027, based on expected demand and the relatively low price point of the Ocean.

A full rooftop solar panel on the Fisker Ocean can provide up to 1,000 miles of charge per year Fisker

Pricing for the new SUV begins at US$37,499 "for a limited number of vehicles," with leases starting at $379 per month (including all maintenance and service). Fisker has not announced pricing after that "limited number," however, but is not including federal or local level tax credits in its initial pricing. The company is also offering a "no long-term contract" lease, an unusual first in the business – which is, of course, given through a mobile app. The lease allows the buyer to keep the vehicle as long as wished, provided the down payment ($2,999) is made. Fisker is also offering insurance and payment options via that app.

The Ocean is being billed as the world’s most sustainable vehicle, with several features to support that claim. For instance, a full-length solar roof that Fisker says will deliver enough charge to for 1,000 extra miles per year. Carpeting in the Ocean is made from regenerated nylon via abandoned fishing net waste, and the interior of the Ocean is vegan-friendly, made entirely of polyurethane, rayon, polyester and repurposed rubber, plus it produces low chemical emissions.

Ready for the beach? We can assume that the Fisker Ocean will have AWD Fisker

The Fisker Ocean has an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a range of 250 to 300 miles (402 to 483 km) per charge depending on driving conditions, though those figures are not yet EPA-rated.

Other innovations in the Fisker Ocean include close ties to the Fisker Flexee app, which ties a smartphone to the vehicle. This allows in-car karaoke and, Fisker says, near-seamless app integration between phone and vehicle.

Source: Fisker