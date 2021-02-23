Flowcamper puts a price and options on its lodge-like camper van

German camper van shop Flowcamper had one of the flashier debuts at last month's CMT Digital camper and tourism show with its all-new Casper, a VW camper van that has a unique interior layout warmed by natural wood. At the time, pricing and option details remained "coming soon," and Flowcamper has now made good on that promise by publishing the full price list. The new camper starts at €52,900 before buyers pick and choose from options that include a pop-up sleeper roof, roof-top tent, and upgraded electrical system with lithium battery and solar charging.

The Casper package was designed for two German mid-size vans: the Volkswagen T6.1 and the Mercedes-Benz Vito. So far, Flowcamper has showed the VW variant, which wears the €52,900 (approx. US$64,350) price tag. Available base van upgrades include 4Motion all-wheel drive, a differential lock, a variety of wheel and tire combinations, and an array of driver-assistance features that includes park assist, lane assist and rear backup camera.

Flowcamper offers many color options Flowcamper

Flowcamper is known for its colorful builds, and the Casper options list doesn't disappoint on that front. Along with the list of standard-offer colors available for no extra charge, like cherry red, bright orange and grey, Flowcamper offers a list of premium color options that cost €980, including Mojave beige metallic, starlight blue metallic and bay leaf green metallic. The company also offers dual-tone color packages with foil wraps, along with a full complement of interior colors.

The standard Casper equipment package includes the L-shaped kitchen with gas-cartridge dual-burner stove, sink and 30-L compressor fridge box, the folding bed that packs away directly behind the rear seats, a swivel front passenger seat, a leisure battery stored below the passenger seat, 18-L fresh and 17-L waste water tanks, and an electrical control center just inside the sliding door. The spruce furniture and cladding that give the Casper the look and feel of a woodsy lodge come standard.

Flowcamper Casper with pop-up roof and spare tire carrier Flowcamper

The Casper brings four seats standard but only two sleeping berths. Those looking to make it a full four-person camper will have to upgrade with either the €6,200 pop-up sleeper roof or €2,190+ roof-top tent. Other living area upgrades include a diesel heater, water heater, mobile 100-W or fixed 120-W solar charging systems, 90-Ah lithium battery and 300-W inverter. Exterior options include various awnings and gear racks.

Source: Flowcamper