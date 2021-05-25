Ford gets down to business with electric F-150 Lightning Pro pickup

When Ford announced the all-electric F-150 Lightning last week, it was eager to advertise the sub-US$40K base price but not as eager to reveal exactly how much truck would come with that base price. It saved the reveal of the commercial Lightning Pro variant for this week, stretching a few extra days out of the e-150 hype. It wasn't hiding anything, though, as the work-oriented Lightning still brings an impressive raft of features for its low base price.

When it comes to the layout and specs of the Lightning Pro, there isn't a whole lot of differentiation from the base specs Ford revealed last week ... good news for commercial buyers. Like all F-150 Lightning models, it comes with a SuperCrew Cab seating five people and a combination of 5.5-ft (1.7-m) bed and 400-L frunk delivering all kinds of space for hauling tools, materials, accessories and other cargo.

Towing will range between 5,000 and 10,000 lb, depending upon model and options Ford

The sub-$40K base price gets buyers a standard-range lithium battery offering up to an estimated 230 miles (370 km) of range, powering the 4x4 dual-motor drive to an output of 426 hp and 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. Payload scales in at the range-topping 2,000-lb (907-kg) figure, while towing drops to 5,000 lb (2,268 kg) in base configuration or 7,700 lb (3,493 kg) with the Max Trailer Tow package added on.

The standard-range variant comes with an included 120/240-V 32-A mobile charger that gets the battery from 15 to 100 percent in roughly 14 hours. The available 240-V 48-A charging station gets the job done in 10 hours, while 150-kW DC fast-charging pulls from 15 to 80 percent in 44 minutes.

"More than 145 million miles of telematics data show that for the average F-150 commercial customer in the US, 95 percent of their daily travel is less than 174 miles," says Ted Cannis, GM of Ford North America commercial business.

Customers who do need more mileage, power or hauling capacity can drop $10K more for a Lightning Pro with 300-mile (483-km) extended-range battery that delivers 563-hp along with the same 775 lb-ft. The bigger battery spikes towing (with Max Trailer Tow package) to 10,000 lb (4,535 kg). A 240-V 80-A Pro charging station comes standard with the longer-range model, charging the battery from 15 to 100 percent in eight hours.

The 2022 Lightning Pro will be available in 230-mile/426-hp standard battery and 300-mile/563-hp extended battery Ford

Helping fleet buyers select the right range and options for their needs, Ford will offer a new digital fleet planning tool that compounds a variety of factors, including purchase and lease costs, federal and local tax incentives, and regional fuel and energy costs.

As Ford detailed last week, the Lightning's front trunk will be a particular asset for everyday work duties. It provides space for tools, a lunch cooler and more, and includes four 120-V AC outlets and two USB ports for operating or charging power tools and electronics. The integrated water drain makes it easier to clean out, and the lowered load lip takes some of the effort out of loading and unloading large, heavy cargo – like the 400 pounds (181 kg) worth of cement bags the frunk can swallow.

"When we first showed this [frunk] design to our commercial truck customers, they were floored," says Cannis. "They appreciated the ability to quickly lock their tools and gear up front while saving their cargo bed for supplies and other equipment to get the job done."

The "Mega Power Frunk" gets to work Ford

The bed area includes two 120-V outlets with the standard 2.4-kW Pro Power Onboard system or four plus a 240-V AC outlet with the optional 9.6-kW system. The power systems allow fleet managers to preprogram settings so that power cuts off before reaching a level too low for the truck to make it home from an off-grid worksite.

The Pro interior comes with basic but useful easy-clean vinyl seating and still packs loads of tech, including standard SYNC 4 infotainment with 12-in touchscreen and Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver assistance. Ford EV Telematics help fleet managers track key metrics and streamline operations across their fleets.

Ford will build the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro starting next year at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, and commercial buyers can register interest at https://www.fleet.ford.com/. The 230-mile base model will start at $39,974 before federal or local tax incentives, while the 300-mile variant will start at $49,974.

Source: Ford