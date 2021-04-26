Ford announces Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition

Ford has unveiled new performance models for the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. These models include "Unbridled Extend," adding track readiness to the electric Mustang, and boosted performance numbers via motor upgrades.

The Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition both have several things in common, setting them apart from other Mustang Mach-E models. These include a unique, illuminated Mustang pony badge, higher power outputs, unique 20-inch wheels, and a new drive mode called Unbridled Extend for track driving.

Unbridled Extend changes several safety systems (traction control, stability control, etc) to allow for higher performance driving on closed courses such as a race track or private tarmac. This, coupled with the boost in power output given by a change to the secondary (front axle) motor, lowers 0-60 mph (0-92 km/h) time to 3.8 seconds. Unbridled Extend also adds more interior sound for the optional engine-mimicking noise maker in the cabin of the vehicles.

The new motor replaces the standard front-axle motor on the Ford Mustang Mach-E with one that increases peak power to 480 peak horsepower (358 kW) and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque in the GT. Range is expected to be 250 miles (402 km) per charge (EPA estimate) under normal driving conditions.

Both the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance models will have the GT badging also found on performance models of the iconic Mustang coupe Ford

The Mustang Mach-E GT model will have 20-inch aluminum wheels (with aero covers) clad in Continental all-season tires. Performance brake calipers, painted in red, and 385-mm ventilated front rotors (316 solid at rear) are also included. Interior ambient lighting, metal-insert front scuff plates, and aluminum applique for the instrument panel are also marks of the GT models. A Bang & Olufsen sound system finishes it all off.

The Mache-E GT Performance Edition boosts 0-60mph time to 3.5 seconds with a slightly higher motor output (634 lb.ft/859.5 Nm). This reduces the EPA range estimate to 235 miles (378 km) per charge. Most of the GT model's add-ons are also present on the GT Performance Edition, though the tires are Pirelli summer slicks and the suspension on the GT Performance adds MagneRide damping. Interior details also upgrade to include Ford Performance seating.

Both the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition models will have the new, illuminated Mustang pony badge on a carbonized gray grille and GT badging on fenders and rear hatch. Exclusive color options for the GT and GT Performance include Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Grabber Blue Metallic (found previously on the First Edition Mach-E).

The new models will open for pre-orders on April 28, 2021 with deliveries commencing in Q3 2021. Video of Mach-E GT Performance Edition is below. Pricing begins at US$59,900 for the GT and $64,900 for the GT Performance.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Unveil

Source: Ford