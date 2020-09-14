© 2020 New Atlas
Ford adds off-road-ready Tremor package to the Ranger pickup

By Aaron Turpen
September 14, 2020
The 2021 Ranger Tremor creates the most off-road-ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the US
The Tremor package will be available on 4x4 models of both the XLT and Lariat Ford Ranger for the 2021 model year
1/18
The 2021 Ranger Tremor creates the most off-road-ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the US
2/18
The Tremor off-road package adds a lot of equipment to the Ford Ranger, but we're still unsure how well it will pair with the powertrain
3/18
The new Tremor Off-Road Package available on the 2021 Ranger creates the most off-road-ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the US
4/18
Ford says that the Tremor upgrade for the 2021 Ford Ranger will not change cargo capacity, which sits at 1,430 pounds
5/18
Tremor maintains the Ranger’s utility in everyday adventures with a smooth, comfortable on-road ride, plus 1,430-pound maximum payload and available 7,500-pound maximum towing capacity
6/18
"Tremor gives Ranger customers a new level of off-road confidence and fun," said Chad Callander, Ford Ranger marketing manager
7/18
A black-painted grille is part of the Tremor upgrade package for the Ford Ranger
8/18
New Tremor Off-Road Package adds a wider stance and side steps to the 2021 Ford Ranger
9/18
Interior upgrades for the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor include Tremor-specific seating and details
10/18
Available for the Tremor is a six-switch upgrade that allows easier hookup and operation for aftermarket accessories like winches, lighting, and more
11/18
Ranger Tremor features a lifted suspension with off-road tuned FOX 2.0 monotube dampers and rear piggyback reservoirs
12/18
Both the coil and leaf springs on the Ford Ranger Tremor were re-tuned for the upgraded shock absorbers and heavier Contintental General Grabber tires
13/18
Magnetic Black wheels are also standard on the Tremor package, accommodating the larger 32-inch Continental tires
14/18
Optional on the new 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is a decal package that adds hood, side, and rear fender decals to the truck
15/18
The decal package, shown here, doesn't have a price tag yet
16/18
All Ford Ranger Tremor models will be unmistakably a Tremor
17/18
The new Ford Ranger Tremor is coming in early 2021
18/18
Ford has announced that the Ranger will receive a Tremor off-road package for the 2021 model year. The new Ranger Tremor will have significant upgrades for off-pavement driving, and takes its name from the much-anticipated Ford Tremor heavy-duty off-road pickup truck coming in the same timeframe.

The Ranger Tremor package will be available in both the XLT and Lariat packages for the Ford Ranger midsized truck as a US$4,290 option. The package replaces suspension components with off-road-tuned FOX 2.0 monotube shock absorbers with piggyback reservoirs, specially-tuned front coilover springs and rear leaf springs, 32-inch Continental General Grabber all-terrain tires, and a six-switch auxiliary power pack to allow accessories such as a winch, light bar, or compressor to be added to the truck easily.

The tires and wheels give the Ranger Tremor a 1-inch (2.54-cm) wider stance and up to 0.8 inches of ground clearance to 9.7 inches in all (24.6 cm). Also added to the Tremor model are hoop-type side steps, rear recovery hooks, a painted grille, and several options.

The options include hood and body graphics, Tremor-exclusive seating with Miko suede inserts, and black Tremor-specific interior accents.

The Tremor will fit in the lineup above the FX4 lighter-duty off-road package. The upgrades give the upfitted Ranger a 30.9-degree approach angle and a 25.5-degree departure angle, an increase of 2.2 and 2.7 degrees respectively from a base 4x4 package. Suspension travel increases as well, by 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) up front and 8.1 inches (20.5 cm) at rear.

Ford also added several skid plates with the Tremor package, including a frame-mounted front bash plate and underbody skid plate. A rear locking differential is also standard with the Tremor package, plus the FX4’s Terrain Management System and other upgrades are also included with the Tremor package.

What hasn’t changed is the Ford Ranger’s 2.3-liter turbocharged powerplant and 10-speed automatic transmission. The power outputs from these, in our experience, was good enough for light-duty off-road and mud puddles, but the jerky way the engine outputs power via the turbo isn’t conducive to anything tougher. With the Tremor upgrades, it’ll remain to be seen whether the powertrain combination is compatible with going off-road beyond dirt and mud puddles.

The Tremor Off-Road Package can be added to any 2021 model year Ford Ranger in SuperCrew 4x4 configuration in the XLT or Lariat trim levels. Production will begin in early 2021.

Source: Ford

