Ford adds off-road-ready Tremor package to the Ranger pickup

Ford has announced that the Ranger will receive a Tremor off-road package for the 2021 model year. The new Ranger Tremor will have significant upgrades for off-pavement driving, and takes its name from the much-anticipated Ford Tremor heavy-duty off-road pickup truck coming in the same timeframe.

The Ranger Tremor package will be available in both the XLT and Lariat packages for the Ford Ranger midsized truck as a US$4,290 option. The package replaces suspension components with off-road-tuned FOX 2.0 monotube shock absorbers with piggyback reservoirs, specially-tuned front coilover springs and rear leaf springs, 32-inch Continental General Grabber all-terrain tires, and a six-switch auxiliary power pack to allow accessories such as a winch, light bar, or compressor to be added to the truck easily.

The tires and wheels give the Ranger Tremor a 1-inch (2.54-cm) wider stance and up to 0.8 inches of ground clearance to 9.7 inches in all (24.6 cm). Also added to the Tremor model are hoop-type side steps, rear recovery hooks, a painted grille, and several options.

The options include hood and body graphics, Tremor-exclusive seating with Miko suede inserts, and black Tremor-specific interior accents.

The new Ford Ranger Tremor is coming in early 2021 Ford

The Tremor will fit in the lineup above the FX4 lighter-duty off-road package. The upgrades give the upfitted Ranger a 30.9-degree approach angle and a 25.5-degree departure angle, an increase of 2.2 and 2.7 degrees respectively from a base 4x4 package. Suspension travel increases as well, by 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) up front and 8.1 inches (20.5 cm) at rear.

Ford also added several skid plates with the Tremor package, including a frame-mounted front bash plate and underbody skid plate. A rear locking differential is also standard with the Tremor package, plus the FX4’s Terrain Management System and other upgrades are also included with the Tremor package.

What hasn’t changed is the Ford Ranger’s 2.3-liter turbocharged powerplant and 10-speed automatic transmission. The power outputs from these, in our experience, was good enough for light-duty off-road and mud puddles, but the jerky way the engine outputs power via the turbo isn’t conducive to anything tougher. With the Tremor upgrades, it’ll remain to be seen whether the powertrain combination is compatible with going off-road beyond dirt and mud puddles.

The Tremor Off-Road Package can be added to any 2021 model year Ford Ranger in SuperCrew 4x4 configuration in the XLT or Lariat trim levels. Production will begin in early 2021.

Source: Ford

