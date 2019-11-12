Connected Ford Transit Nugget camper van keeps expanding boundaries

Earlier this year, Ford introduced the updated Transit Custom Nugget, a sprightly mini-campervan that's the very embodiment of adventurous nomadism. Since then, it's been launching it from market to market across Europe, most recently giving it a proper premiere in the UK. With that launch comes the addition of an onboard modem and Wi-Fi package to keep untethered professionals and other connected travelers dialed in as they wander, live and work. Meanwhile, some tiny-but-mighty Nuggets have already started roaming highways and byways, fueling unforgettable adventures in some of the world's most beautiful places.

Newly updated last year, the Ford Transit Custom has been the subject of some of the most memorable tiny camper van conversions of 2019: the plug-in Dethleffs Globevan e.Hybrid, the ultra-versatile, mil-look Wellhouse Custom Le-Tour and Ford's own Nugget. Unlike the first two, the Westfalia-converted, Ford-direct Nugget doesn't have plug-in powertrain or modular componentry tricks up its sleeve, but it does have a particularly functional interior for a sub-5-m (16.4-ft) van, splitting neatly into an L-shaped kitchen, forward lounge and upstairs bedroom. It sleeps up to four people and looks like a very smart, functional mini-campervan.

When it announced the Nugget's Spring 2019 launch, Ford mentioned it would gradually expand availability to markets across Europe, starting in select countries like Austria, Belgium and Germany. The UK became the latest market to welcome the Nugget when Ford introduced it at the recent NEC Motorhome & Caravan Show a few weeks ago, with retail prices starting at £56,273 (approx. US$72,375).

At the same time it introduced the UK-market van, Ford announced that Nugget buyers around Europe will be able to add the Ford Pass Connect modem and Wi-Fi hotspot, making the Nugget that much sweeter for Instagram-addicted #vanlifers and modest digital nomads alike. Ford says the Wi-Fi is good for up to 15 m (49 ft) away from the van, so whether you're punching the clock from the comfort of a fireside camp chair or winding down the evening in the pop-top by binging your favorite Netflix series, it's now possible with the Nugget.

The modem is part of a set of new Nugget enhancements that also includes a more powerful 182-hp flagship 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine option. That engine ups the base price to £57,229 (approx. US$73,225) in the UK. Available driver-assistance features include intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, and blind spot information system with trailer tow.

One final piece of Nugget news, Ford Europe has launched a new "Great Escapes" video series highlighting truly superlative Ford vehicle adventures. In the first, James Forrest and Nic Hardy travel around Norway in a Nugget to hike, bike, kayak and explore. If you didn't already want a Nugget camper van, the six-minute video below will make you pine for one. At least that's what it did for us.

Unfortunately, while Ford is plenty busy launching the Nugget around Europe, it hasn't mentioned any plans of bringing it over to its home country – just another cool European camper van that won't be available in the States.

