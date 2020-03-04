Ford announces all-electric Transit van for USA

Ford has announced it will be adding the Transit commercial van to its planned lineup of electric vehicles in the US and Canada. After the Mache-E and the upcoming F-150 EV, the Transit EV will become the next connected EV on Ford dealer lots in a move that's makes Ford’s electrification aims clear.

Americans like to say things like “Go big or go home.” Well, Ford seems to be doing that with its electric vehicle plans. Instead of electrifying the low-hanging fruit of tiny compacts and no-selling models, Ford is instead going to head right to the brisket. The company has already announced a new Mustang in the electric Mach-E crossover, which will retail in the fastest-selling automotive segment outside of pickup trucks: midsize SUVs. Speaking of that highest-selling segment – full-sized trucks – Ford is also going there with its partnership with Rivian and its plans for an electric Ford F-150 pickup.

Now Ford is doubling down and heading into commercial vehicles. The best-selling cargo van in the world is the Ford Transit, and Ford has already announced that the Transit will be available as an EV in Europe. Now the company says it will be offered as an EV for the 2022 model year, which will be shortly after the F-150’s EV debut.

Ford plans to build the Transit EV in the US using largely its own resources. That makes sense as Ford’s previous attempt at a plug-in van, the smaller Transit Connect, was a collaboration with an outside vendor that installed the batteries and drivetrain into existing Ford Transit Connect vans fresh from the factory. The partner company folded, causing Ford to discontinue the venture.

The all-electric Transit van will be a full-sized van with options including the standard cargo van, a cutaway for modification, a chassis cab for full aftermarket customization, along with all three roof height and body length options currently available for the Transit.

Ford has not yet given details on the powertrain, expected range, or pricing for the Transit EV and promises those as development progresses. It will utilizes Ford’s latest Sync system and Ford Telematics for connectivity and a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot for on-the-job device connectivity and vehicle tracking and logistics. Ford has also promised a full suite of active safety and driver assistance options.

Source: Ford

