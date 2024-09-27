GeckoWiper sticks a rear wiper on the Ioniq 5 – other cars coming soon

In an age where most cars come standard with things like backup cameras and Bluetooth, it's surprising that they don't all have rear window wipers. The GeckoWiper gives such an appendage to the Hyundai IONIQ 5, with other makes/models soon to follow.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the GeckoWiper was invented by Swiss engineer (and IONIQ 5 owner) Robert Bleischwitz. Like a lot of people, he was getting increasingly frustrated by the fact that his car lacked a rear window wiper.

The battery-powered device is attached to the bottom/outside of the window via both a hand-pumped suction cup and an integrated magnet which is drawn to another magnet placed on the inside of the window.

The GeckoWiper can reportedly be installed or removed in about 10 seconds GeckoWiper

It's activated by either a two-second push or a double-click on an accompanying wireless fob-style remote, which can be attached to the Hyundai's dashboard speaker. The GeckoWiper will proceed to perform two wipes within a five-second period, after which it will go back into standby mode.

One charge of its battery is claimed to be good for about six months in standby, and yes, its electronics are fully waterproof.

The GeckoWiper reportedly weighs about 1 kg (2.2 lb) GeckoWiper

Bleischwitz states that the GeckoWiper was beta-tested by multiple users over the course of two years, in "a wide range of conditions, including cold and hot temperatures, dry and wet environments, storms, and high-speed motorway scenarios." He is now working on models for cars from brands such as Tesla, Polestar, Genesis and Kia.

The GeckoWiper definitely can't be a one-size-fits-all product, as factors such as blade/arm size, angle range, compression force and magnet position will vary by vehicle model. Potential buyers wondering about compatibility for their car can register for updates via the product website.

Assuming the initial IONIQ 5 version of the GeckoWiper reaches production, a pledge of 309 Swiss francs (about US$367) will get you one. The planned retail price is $459.

You can see the device in window-wiping action, in the video below.

GeckoWiper | Removable Rear Window Wiper for Hyundai IONIQ5

Sources: Kickstarter, GeckoWiper

