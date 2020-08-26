© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

GehoCab turns new Bronco and Defender into sleek, go-anywhere mini-RVs

By C.C. Weiss
August 25, 2020
GehoCab turns new Bronco and D...
GehoCab Defender Fiete
GehoCab Defender Fiete
View 17 Images
GehoCab designs this Fiete module to match the new Land Rover Defender seamlessly and take advantage of the 4x4's fully capable all-terrain platform
1/17
GehoCab designs this Fiete module to match the new Land Rover Defender seamlessly and take advantage of the 4x4's fully capable all-terrain platform
A rough rendering of the Fiete interior shows a fixed double bed and compact dinette/living area
2/17
A rough rendering of the Fiete interior shows a fixed double bed and compact dinette/living area
The larger Findus opens the interior a little with a dual-bench dining/living area and larger kitchen block
3/17
The larger Findus opens the interior a little with a dual-bench dining/living area and larger kitchen block
As with the VW-based Kora, GehoCab keeps things bright with plenty of standard and available windows and skylights
4/17
As with the VW-based Kora, GehoCab keeps things bright with plenty of standard and available windows and skylights
The Findus is designed to work with vehicles with 3.25-m+ wheelbases, including the Jeep Gladiator
5/17
The Findus is designed to work with vehicles with 3.25-m+ wheelbases, including the Jeep Gladiator
At camp inside the GehoCab Findus
6/17
At camp inside the GehoCab Findus
GehoCab ups the ruggedness of this rendered Gladiator build with traction boards, a shovel and a ladder mounted driver's side
7/17
GehoCab ups the ruggedness of this rendered Gladiator build with traction boards, a shovel and a ladder mounted driver's side
With its smooth, ultralight carbon fiber construction, GehoCab could represent the future of compact, all-terrain expedition vehicles
8/17
With its smooth, ultralight carbon fiber construction, GehoCab could represent the future of compact, all-terrain expedition vehicles
The GehoCab will some substantial extra clearance over the base Gladiator, but buyers are sure to welcome that tradeoff when gaining a four-season living module with kitchen, bathroom and beds
9/17
The GehoCab will some substantial extra clearance over the base Gladiator, but buyers are sure to welcome that tradeoff when gaining a four-season living module with kitchen, bathroom and beds
GehoCab Amarok-based Kora expedition pickup at Abenteuer & Allrad 2018
10/17
GehoCab Amarok-based Kora expedition pickup at Abenteuer & Allrad 2018
A better look at how all those windows open things up in the GehoCab Kora
11/17
A better look at how all those windows open things up in the GehoCab Kora
GehoCab started off with the Kora, a high-end carbon-aramid monocoque camper for the VW Amarok
12/17
GehoCab started off with the Kora, a high-end carbon-aramid monocoque camper for the VW Amarok
The stylish GehoCab Kora mounts to the VW Amarok chassis and offers plenty of windows
13/17
The stylish GehoCab Kora mounts to the VW Amarok chassis and offers plenty of windows
GehoCab even offers a window for the Kora alcove bed
14/17
GehoCab even offers a window for the Kora alcove bed
What's particularly impressive about the Kora and now the Fiete and Findus is how cleanly they integrate with the design of the base vehicle
15/17
What's particularly impressive about the Kora and now the Fiete and Findus is how cleanly they integrate with the design of the base vehicle
First look at the GehoCab Fiete floor plan
16/17
First look at the GehoCab Fiete floor plan
GehoCab Defender Fiete
17/17
GehoCab Defender Fiete
View gallery - 17 images

The last time we looked at the work of Germany's GehoCab, it was concentrating its skills on creating gorgeous little off-road motorhomes out of the Volkswagen Amarok. It's now expanding its reach in a rather big way, reconfiguring its carbon-shelled chassis-mount campers for a selection of the world's favorite 4x4s, including the all-new, much-hyped Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco. The result should be some of the world's lightest, most nimble 4x4 campers for escaping civilization to overland through wide-open spaces.

GehoCab's original Kora camper always impressed with its sleek, glossy carbon fiber construction. Unlike typical bed-top and chassis-mount truck campers, which tend to stand out like sore thumbs when mounted behind truck cabs, the Kora's smooth-edged carbon design, wide-stretched windows, flush integration with the base truck and color-matched paint give it an almost-futuristic look and feel – like something out of a dystopian sci-fi thriller. When we took a tour of the exterior and interior at Abenteuer & Allrad 2018, it felt more like we were looking over a design study than an actual product readily available to purchase and adventure in.

GehoCab Amarok-based Kora expedition pickup at Abenteuer & Allrad 2018
GehoCab Amarok-based Kora expedition pickup at Abenteuer & Allrad 2018

Knowing GehoCab is applying that seamless camper design to a who's who of the world's favorite off-road 4x4s only makes us like its campers more. In fact, the company is designing two 4x4 motorhome modules, the compact Fiete and the larger Findus.

We've been wondering who would be the first to give the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco camper treatments more expansive than the roof-top tents with which each has already been photographed, and GehoCab nabs both models with the Fiete. The smallest model in its fast-growing lineup, the 13-foot-long (4-m) Fiete will attach directly to the rear chassis. Along with the Defender and Bronco, GehoCab targets the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes G-Class.

GehoCab designs this Fiete module to match the new Land Rover Defender seamlessly and take advantage of the 4x4's fully capable all-terrain platform
GehoCab designs this Fiete module to match the new Land Rover Defender seamlessly and take advantage of the 4x4's fully capable all-terrain platform

Sadly, GehoCab has not yet published any renderings of the Fiete atop the red-hot Bronco, but the motorhome does look quite natural on the shoulders of the new Land Rover Defender 110. Given that the Defender and other compatible utility vehicles do not have pickup beds, GehoCab's attachment process includes removal of the base vehicle load area behind the C-pillar, for a snug, natural fit. As it does with the Kora, GehoCab matches the fenders and works to create as seamless a camper-to-SUV transition as possible.

GehoCab's carbon construction results in an exceptionally lightweight camper, with the Fiete base weight estimate barely breaking the 1,000-lb mark at 1,014 lb (460 kg). And for those willing to spend extra, GehoCab can cut that weight even more by building interior fixtures and components out of carbon.

First look at the GehoCab Fiete floor plan
First look at the GehoCab Fiete floor plan

Inside, the Fiete does remind its two occupants that they're living on the back of a Land Rover Defender, its floor plan noticeably squished as compared to the 19.7-foot-long (6-m) Kora. Still, it manages to fit a full-time alcove bed, central dinette and compact rear kitchen block in comfortably. GehoCab also says there's a shower and toilet, and an optional conversion kit creates a third bed out of the dining bench. The interior height of 6.4 feet (195 cm) provides standing room, but those that prefer can opt for a lower, sleeker roof design instead.

The Fiete will start at €104,500 (approx. US$123,700) when it launches in October. That price includes the conversion, which buyers should be happy to leave to company pros, but not the base SUV itself. Standard equipment includes a frost-proof 90-L fresh water tank, 100-W solar panel, 100-Ah lithium battery, 29-L compressor fridge, and luggage trunk across the departure angle-optimized lower rear-end.

The Findus is designed to work with vehicles with 3.25-m+ wheelbases, including the Jeep Gladiator
The Findus is designed to work with vehicles with 3.25-m+ wheelbases, including the Jeep Gladiator

Those looking to upsize their overland adventures without losing too much off-road capability might prefer the new Findus. GehoCab steps up to a roomier 15.4-foot-long (4.7-m) two-/four-sleeper layout by relying on longer-wheelbase SUVs, including the Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Land Cruiser and extended-wheelbase Mercedes G-Class. This one weighs in at an estimated 1,162 lb (527 kg).

Inside, the Findus features a roomier layout that takes advantage of clever expandable design features. The dual-bench L-shaped dinette is completed by sliding the bench forward over the folded base vehicle seats, while the compact corner wet bath relies on a slide-out partition to expand interior space enough for comfortable use. The dinette can be optionally equipped to convert over to a double bed to complement the alcove bed.

At camp inside the GehoCab Findus
At camp inside the GehoCab Findus

GehoCab seems a bit further along in developing the Findus, but plans call for the same October 1 launch date. Pricing will start at €134,850 (US$159,625) and include a 150-L frost-proof water tank, 300-W solar charging, 160-Ah lithium battery, induction cooktop and 55-L compressor fridge.

Source: GehoCab

View gallery - 17 images

Tags

AutomotiveCampingMotorhomeMotorhomesbroncoOff-gridOff-roadgehocabRVSUV
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More