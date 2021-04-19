Genesis introduces electric version of luxury G80 sedan

Around one year after launching its flagship G80 sedan, Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has turned up to Auto Shanghai for the first time with an electric version. The Electrified G80 promises a 500-km (310-mile) range and rapid charging capabilities, along with the same extravagant, comfort-oriented interior.

Genesis has played at the edges of electrification over the past few years with imaginative compact crossover and GT concepts, and this week introduced its long and lean two-door X Concept. Its first production EV, the Electrified G80 appears cut from very much the same cloth as the gasoline-powered G80, but with a few major changes underneath its elegant and stylish exterior, starting with a charging port tucked in behind its sizable front grill and solar panel integrated into the roof.

The Electrified G80 has a rapid charging system that can take the battery pack from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 22 minutes Genesis

Genesis claims the 400/800 V charging system can take the battery pack from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 22 minutes (using a rapid charging converter), while maximum range is listed as 310 miles based on the NEDC standard. The battery powers motors at the front and rear wheels that combine for 272 kW and 700 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.9 seconds.

Again, as it did in the original G80, Genesis has put a lot of effort into making the in-cabin experience as comfortable as possible, with leather interior and a rather elaborate acoustic sealing and insulation system designed to drown out noise from the outside. There's also active noise-cancelling technology, which uses sensors and microphones to cancel out the rumble of the road.

A look inside the comfortable cabin of the Electrified G80 from Genesis Genesis

“Today is very special because it represents a variety of firsts for the Genesis brand," says Jay Chang, Global Head of the Genesis brand. "Not only because this is Genesis’ very first appearance at the Auto Shanghai, but it is also the first time we are unveiling a new product outside of Korea. The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance, marks the beginning of our journey into the EV market, representing Genesis in the era of electrification.”

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced for the Electrified G80, though the company says the specs and features it has revealed are in reference to the Korean market, with more details on international models to be revealed down the track.

Source: Genesis