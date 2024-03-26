Genesis unveils awesome performance and design concepts in New York City

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury vehicle arm, has unveiled several eye-catching concepts ahead of the New York International Auto Show. The covers were pulled from the vehicles at Genesis House, a dealership and showplace in New York City.

The concepts included four orange-themed vehicles slotted for Genesis' new Magma line of performance models. These started with a GV80 Coupe concept, a GV80 Magma Special, and a breathtaking X Gran Berlinetta Concept. Last up was the GV60 Magma Concept, which is the first Magma EV planned for production.

"Genesis Magma presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of performance and luxury for new interpretations in high-performance vehicles," said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke upon introducing the conceptual lineup. He further explained that the overall plan is to produce Magma versions of every Genesis production model.

The first planned for production, the Genesis GV60 Magma will unleash the EV into performance Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The GV60 Magma Concept was introduced without many details. Externally, it includes a wide stance, wide fenders, and beautiful titanium-colored 21-inch wheels with integrated aero discs. Brake cooling is furthered with fender slits. Aero fins on the roof and a rear, bent-fin aero wing finishes the aerodynamic changes.

Genesis did not detail battery or motor upgrades, but did say that batteries and control electronics were changed to add performance.

Presenting and vouching for the GV60 Magma's upgrades was racing legend Jacky Ickx, multi-time La Mans and Formula winner. His presence and commentary seemed to hint that Genesis may be considering fielding a racing team – in which category, we can only guess.

Unveiled after the Magma concepts was Genesis' first full-sized sport utility concept, a luxurious and futuristic view of what is to come from the brand. The Neolun Concept, a limousine-like three-row SUV, was named by combining the word "neo" and "luna" ("new moon"). Its design is influenced by Korea's traditional porcelain moon jars, said Donckerwolke.

The Genesis Neoluna concept is the first full-sized, three-row SUV the company has shown Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Rather than attempting to hide the SUV's size and bulk, the Neolun Concept embraces it and instead simplifies the design, distilling the concept's look with clean, understated lines. Lighting and markings are body-integrated rather than separated and door handles are removed, replaced with a key fob or smartphone activation.

The front and rear doors open opposite one another, the rear doors swinging out suicide-style to reveal a pillar-less entryway. Side steps automatically drop down to make easier entry.

Technology and functionality are showcased inside the Genesis Neolun Concept Genesis

Inside, the cabin is tech-rich and features drop-down screens, swiveling front seating, and wooden flooring. Audio is similarly next-level, with a concert hall speaker system centered on a crystal sphere at the front of the Neolun Concept.

The Magma and Neolun concepts will be on display at the New York International Auto Show, running March 29 through April 7.

Source: Genesis