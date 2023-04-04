Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept brings a light show to New York

Never one to shy away from exploring future styling via concept car, Genesis has revealed the GV80 Coupe Concept this week. Its latest concept continues the brand's tradition of New York Auto Show concepts and delves into its more sporting ambitions, showing slung-back dimensions and a coupe-like roofline. Beyond an overly racy interior and a wraparound lighting design that looks more distracting than useful, the new concept appears polished enough for production.

Genesis revealed the GV80 Coupe Concept ahead of this week's New York International Auto Show at its Genesis House, a multipurpose space in Manhattan's meatpacking district that includes a car showroom, restaurant, stage, library and more. The car represents Genesis' take on the crossover coupe that's become a staple of many a luxury brand's lineup.

Genesis says the new Coupe derives from the X Speedium Coupe Concept it took to last year's NY Auto Show, but its front lighting signature and centered grille remind us more of the 2021 X Concept. Either way, the latest design loses the low, sleek two-door stance in favor of a chunkier, more practical four-door crossover body. Genesis says it foreshadows plans for sportier, more performance-focused models.

"At its inception, the Genesis brand began creating luxury sedans, which evolved into the G70, G80, and G90 models," said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer. "Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes."

Genesis debuted the GV80 Coupe Concept ahead of this year's New York International Auto Show, where the car will also appear Genesis

With a long hood and rear-pushed visual mass, the GV80 Coupe Concept makes no secret of the rear-wheel-drive configuration below its "Magma" orange skin. Large wheels, bulging rear fenders and a ducktail spoiler further enhance the car's sporty looks.

We love the sharp, distinctive look of Genesis' quad headlamps and dual wraparound taillight strips, but the extra set of white lights behind the front wheels feels like a little too much, distracting from the otherwise clean, smooth flank design.

Black leather and plaid cross stitching Genesis

Inside, the GV80 Coupe carries four carbon-backed bucket seats with body-hugging design below its carbon fiber roof. Black Nappa leather and suede are accented by plaid double stitching, orange piping and carbon fiber weaves. And just in case there's any question about the car's sporty intentions, Genesis has added in a race-like G-Matrix strut brace between the rear seats and window.

Inside, the GV80 Coupe Concept shows a race-inspired interior with carbon fiber bucket seats and a rear strut brace Genesis

The GV80 Coupe Concept – the exterior, at least – certainly looks more practical and near-production than past Genesis New York Auto show reveals, and Motor1 has confirmed with the company that a production version is planned. Before rolling that out, Genesis will show the concept car at the New York show, which opens to the public on Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 16.

Source: Genesis

