GM and Honda further their EV collaboration – two new Hondas coming

General Motors and Honda have announced a new collaboration, building on previous joint efforts, in which they will develop two new Honda electric vehicles. The EVs will use GM's Ultium batteries, and will be built by GM for Honda sales.

Plans call for the new vehicles to be built on the new modular platform GM announced last month, which will also host the all-electric Hummer and Cadillac SUVs. The collaboration is an extension of the GM-Honda teamup for hydrogen fuel cells announced in 2017.

Both EVs will retain Honda’s signature driving style and dynamic, with the exterior and interior design being handled by Honda exclusively. Though using the GM EV platform, the Honda vehicles will also feature tuning for steering and chassis-feel from Honda engineers, for the brand’s own feel on the road.

The vehicles will begin production in the next two or three years, with anticipated sales for the 2024 model year in the United States and Canada. Honda has promised more details, including model names and styles, as the vehicles get closer to prototype unveiling and launch.

We do know that they will incorporate GM’s OnStar safety and security suite as part of the HondaLink system. This will include hands-free advanced driver-assist technologies, currently under late-stage development at GM.

"This collaboration will put together the strength of both companies, while combined scale and manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers," says Rick Schostek, Executive VP of American Honda Motor Company. "This expanded partnership will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification roadmap and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Further discussions for more collaborations with GM are underway, he confirmed.

Sources: General Motors, Honda

