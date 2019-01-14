Cadillac offers a glimpse of its first fully electric carView gallery - 2 images
Though it has dabbled in hybrids and concepts before, a fully electric production car is yet to bear the celebrated Cadillac badge. But that is set to soon change. Parent company GM says the brand will spearhead its move into the EV space, and we've now gotten our first glimpse of what that will look like with the design for an as yet unnamed Cadillac crossover EV revealed in Detroit.
There is next to no technical detail available on the car, Cadillac's first fully electric EV, but we do know it will be the first to use GM's new EV architecture. This will allow for vehicles to be built in front, rear and all-wheel drive configurations with the battery systems tuned accordingly.
GM says this platform will offer it the flexibility needed to adapt its approach as customer feedback rolls in and shiny new EVs roll off the production line. Unsurprisingly, the first of which will be very much aimed at Cadillac's well-heeled clientele.
"Cadillac's EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world," said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac. "It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility."
Announced at an event at this week's Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac says it will reveal name of the anonymous EV, along with further technical details, closer to launch.
Source: Cadillac
