© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Godzilla rises again as Nissan unwraps new GT-R NISMO

By Aaron Turpen
April 14, 2021
Godzilla rises again as Nissan...
The built-to-order GT-R NISMO special edition utilizes new high-precision, weight-balanced parts
The built-to-order GT-R NISMO special edition utilizes new high-precision, weight-balanced parts
View 13 Images
The built-to-order GT-R NISMO special edition utilizes new high-precision, weight-balanced parts
1/13
The built-to-order GT-R NISMO special edition utilizes new high-precision, weight-balanced parts
The Nissan GT-R NISMO, along with a special edition version, are planned to launch in Japan in October
2/13
The Nissan GT-R NISMO, along with a special edition version, are planned to launch in Japan in October
The large Brembo calipers and carbon ceramic rotors are the biggest ever fitted to a Japanese performance car
3/13
The large Brembo calipers and carbon ceramic rotors are the biggest ever fitted to a Japanese performance car
The new Nissan logo, first introduced on the Ariya, now features on the wheel centers and rear deck of the GT-R
4/13
The new Nissan logo, first introduced on the Ariya, now features on the wheel centers and rear deck of the GT-R
The new Nissan GT-R NISMO special edition was unveiled alongside other storied GT-R racing models
5/13
The new Nissan GT-R NISMO special edition was unveiled alongside other storied GT-R racing models
"The GT-R NISMO has always been an ongoing pursuit of ultimate driving pleasure," said Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist of the GT-R
6/13
"The GT-R NISMO has always been an ongoing pursuit of ultimate driving pleasure," said Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist of the GT-R
The VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 in the GT-R and GT3 features 441 kW of output
7/13
The VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 in the GT-R and GT3 features 441 kW of output
Each GT-R engine is hand built by a takumi technician, and features a nameplate of that tech
8/13
Each GT-R engine is hand built by a takumi technician, and features a nameplate of that tech
The carbon fiber hood is left exposed on the GT-R NISMO special edition to reduce weight and glare
9/13
The carbon fiber hood is left exposed on the GT-R NISMO special edition to reduce weight and glare
Bespoke leather wrap and interior details remain in the GT-R for this new NISMO and special edition models
10/13
Bespoke leather wrap and interior details remain in the GT-R for this new NISMO and special edition models
The edition-exclusive 20-inch Rays aluminum forged wheels sport a red accent that matches existing accents around the body
11/13
The edition-exclusive 20-inch Rays aluminum forged wheels sport a red accent that matches existing accents around the body
The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan’s ultimate performance car
12/13
The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan’s ultimate performance car
In collaboration with McDonald’s in Japan, a miniature toy car Nissan GT-R NISMO will be available in the “Tomica Happy Set”
13/13
In collaboration with McDonald’s in Japan, a miniature toy car Nissan GT-R NISMO will be available in the “Tomica Happy Set”
View gallery - 13 images

Nissan has unveiled a new iteration of the GT-R NISMO supercar, the flagship sports car in the automaker's lineup. The special edition version of the GT-R will launch in Japan in October – although a toy version will be available sooner.

The GT-R NISMO special edition will be offered in NISMO-exclusive Stealth Gray body color. A clear-coated carbon fiber hood will be the hallmark of this new edition, however, dropping 100 grams off the car's weight and reducing glare. Exclusive 20-inch Rays aluminum forged wheels with red accents are also featured on this special edition.

The new Nissan logo is found on the vehicle, as are the Brembo calipers and carbon ceramic rotors from GT-R NISMO models of the past. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6, hand-made by an individual takumi (master craftsperson) technician, outputs 600 metric horsepower (441 kW) to all four wheels.

The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan’s ultimate performance car
The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan’s ultimate performance car

Specially added to this new GT-R Nismo special edition are high-precision, weight-balanced parts like piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, flywheel, crank pulley, and valve springs – all dialled with tighter tolerances for quicker turbo spooling and quicker revs.

A miniature toy version of the GT-R NISMO special edition will be featured in the Tomica Happy Set, a popular McDonald's meal set for children in Japan. McDonald's joined Nissan for the announcement and unveiling of the new GT-R NISMO. The new Happy Set will be available starting April 20th, and the actual car will come in October.

Source: Nissan

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

AutomotiveNissannissan gtrSupercarNismoGT-R
Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More