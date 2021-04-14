Godzilla rises again as Nissan unwraps new GT-R NISMO

Nissan has unveiled a new iteration of the GT-R NISMO supercar, the flagship sports car in the automaker's lineup. The special edition version of the GT-R will launch in Japan in October – although a toy version will be available sooner.

The GT-R NISMO special edition will be offered in NISMO-exclusive Stealth Gray body color. A clear-coated carbon fiber hood will be the hallmark of this new edition, however, dropping 100 grams off the car's weight and reducing glare. Exclusive 20-inch Rays aluminum forged wheels with red accents are also featured on this special edition.

The new Nissan logo is found on the vehicle, as are the Brembo calipers and carbon ceramic rotors from GT-R NISMO models of the past. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6, hand-made by an individual takumi (master craftsperson) technician, outputs 600 metric horsepower (441 kW) to all four wheels.

The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan’s ultimate performance car Nissan

Specially added to this new GT-R Nismo special edition are high-precision, weight-balanced parts like piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, flywheel, crank pulley, and valve springs – all dialled with tighter tolerances for quicker turbo spooling and quicker revs.

A miniature toy version of the GT-R NISMO special edition will be featured in the Tomica Happy Set, a popular McDonald's meal set for children in Japan. McDonald's joined Nissan for the announcement and unveiling of the new GT-R NISMO. The new Happy Set will be available starting April 20th, and the actual car will come in October.

Source: Nissan