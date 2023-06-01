Honda adds Talon 1000R-4 Fox Live Valve to side-by-side lineup

Honda has announced a new addition to its side-by-side UTV lineup. The new Talon 1000R-4 Fox Live Valve is wider and longer than the standard four-seat 1000R-4 to add more off-road capability in rough terrain.

Three other Fox Live Valve versions of the 2023 Talon 1000 (1000X-4, 1000X, and 1000R) have also received tuning updates for better suspension comfort and travel. Honda says that additional updates to the Talon lineup will be seen later in 2023.

Additions to the Talon 1000-series Fox Live Valve models include a new electric power steering unit, updated ignition mapping, full-coverage doors, new aluminum wheels, improved integration for accessories, and new color options. Honda's industry-exclusive dual clutch transmission and i-4WD system carry over for the new model year.

The dual-clutch transmission and engine don't change for the 2023 Honda Talon 1000R-4 Fox Live Valve Honda

The biggest changes for the Talon 1000R-4 Fox Live Valve are in suspension and vehicle dimensions. The four-door UTV is 152.5 inches (387.3 cm) in length and 68.1 inches (173 cm) in width. That makes for a 118.7-in (301.5-cm) wheelbase. Curb weight is 1,843 lb (836 kg) with a full tank of fuel.

The vehicle uses a double wishbone front suspension design with Fox Podium 2.5-inch shocks w/ Live Valve, allowing 17.7 inches (45 cm) of travel. The rear suspension is a multi-link trailing arm design with the same shocks and 20.1 inches (51 cm) of travel. Ground clearance is 13.2 inches (33.5 cm).

Pricing for the Honda Talon 1000 Fox Live Valve series begins at US$22,500 for the 1000X, with the 1000R-4 ringing in at $25,799. Honda expects dealership availability for these new models to begin later this month.

Source: Honda