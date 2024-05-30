1,300 miles to a tank - BYD's new hybrids don't care about your bladder

BYD Auto Co. has just released two models, the Qin L DM-i and the Seal 06 DM-i, both with a ridiculously impressive 81.1 miles per gallon (2.9L/100km) on their internal combustion side, with an additional 49 miles (79 km) with their smaller battery and 74 miles (119 km) on their larger battery in "all-electric" mode. What's equally impressive is their price tag: US$13,762 (¥99,800). The DM stands for Dual Mode – but could equally stand for Deranged Mileage.

Be sure to bring an empty water bottle – or 10 – because fuel stops are no longer going to be necessary.

Both the Qin L and the Seal 06 are based on the same 1.5L inline-4 turbo platform with either a 10-kWh or a 15.8-kWh battery pack. With the little liter-an-a-half punching out a mere 99 hp (74 kW) and 93 lb-ft (126 nm) of torque paired with the 161-hp (125-kW) electric motor, you're not going to set any P100D Plaid times at the drag strip, but you should be able to get where you're going in style and with a thicker wallet when you arrive.

The Seal 06 DM-i autohome.com.cn

The Warren Buffet backed company said its recent gains in ultra high efficiency are courtesy of its "AI-enabled energy consumption management system" that decides when it's best to switch back and forth between its ICE and its EV capabilities. Its higher trim models are capable of Level 2 automation driving, which basically means you'll still have to hold the wheel and pay attention, but it sounds like it'll have cruise control at the very least.

Granted, these impressive figures are based on the relatively new CLTL testing procedure (China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) which is apparently a bit more generous and optimistic with its figures than that of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), which tends to better reflect "real-world" driving conditions. CLTL is the Chinese standard for testing whereas the EPA is the standard in the US. CLTL testing figures can be as much as 30% higher than that of the EPA. Even so, 70% of 1,300 miles (2,092 km) is still a pretty impressive 910 miles (1,465 km) of "real-world" range, if the trend holds true.

All said, the Qin L and the Seal 06 – while having funny names – don't look half bad.

So when are we going to get BYD cars stateside? Probably not anytime soon, sadly. Blame tariffs, Tik-Toks, and political turmoil.

Source: Autohome [1], [2]