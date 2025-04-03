Hyundai's gaming-inspired Insteroid concept car belongs on the racetrack

Hyundai isn't exactly the first name you'd think of when it comes to racecars. But it's exactly that perception that the South Korean manufacturer has sought to change with its Insteroid concept.

The creation aims "to challenge conventions, create emotions, and redefine what a sporty EV can be." It's based on Hyundai's city-friendly Inster EV, which is vying for the 2025 World Car of the Year title, and to be honest, it looks like something straight out of a Disney Cars movie.

It was Hyundai's European design team that was given the task of combining "gaming influences with extensive customization" for the concept, and with a fair dose of tuner culture, the Hyundai Insteroid was born. Now, coming from a group that isn’t particularly into track-specific cars, the concept sure does a great job of looking the part. But is there more to it?

The Insteroid concept gains a lot of muscle from the flared arches, the new rear diffuser, the sharp front splitter, and the outrageous rear wing Hyundai

The project kicked off when Hyundai filed for a trademark for the name “Insteroid” with the European Intellectual Property Office last month. And for a car that’s named so peculiarly, the car sure was “crafted in secrecy” successfully.

The original Inster design gains a lot of muscle from the flared arches, the new rear diffuser, the sharp front splitter, and the outrageous rear wing. You’ll also find track-optimized alloys with two different patterns at each end – unusual circle-spokes at the front and deep dishes at the rear.

I’m still bamboozled at the size of the air intakes on those side skirts. The Insteroid "represents a modern take on the idea of a dream car," according to Eduardo Ramírez, Hyundai's principal designer.

Hyundai did not state what kind of electric drivetrain is utilized for the car, but it did reveal that there's a certain Drift Mode and a "unique" sound signature. I'm guessing it will be fitted with an all-wheel drive, dual-motor configuration at the very least – something you'd find on the Ioniq 5 N and RN24 prototype.

The Insteroid concept's cockpit sports a funky instrument display known as "Message Grid" that simulates the way in-game notifications are shown Hyundai

Coming inside, the cockpit is mostly bare, with a roll cage and sporty bucket seats. There is a funky instrument display, though, known as the "Message Grid." It simulates the way in-game notifications are shown.

Hyundai even fitted an audio set from Beat House, which resembles a DJ turntable. The interior also features a reflective race suit with the words "Insteroid" prominently displayed, as well as 3D-knit fabric created from recycled yarns.

Hyundai finishes things off with a lightweight lattice work and a soft white exterior with a single, striking orange highlight. Apparently, every component of the EV is completely modifiable, justifying the tagline, "Built it, play it, break it, repeat."

But why would Hyundai go to such lengths for a one-off concept? Maybe it's meant to inspire the next wave of modifiers and tuners. There are even rumors that it might be a sneak peek of a low-cost electric hot hatch.

Hyundai claims that every component of the EV is completely modifiable Hyundai

But for the time being, Hyundai simply states that "the sporty show car aims to spark further interest in the Inster production model already on sale in key markets." Those markets, by the way, exclude the US.

Source: Hyundai