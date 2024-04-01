Hyundai gives Santa Cruz the off-road treatment in new XRT model

Hyundai has unveiled a new off-road model in the form of the 2025 Santa Cruz XRT. The automaker also showcased new designs for the Tucson crossover and the standard Santa Cruz truck last weekend at the New York International Auto Show.

The new designs for the Tucson and Santa Cruz aim towards a more muscular look with a stronger, wider stance and a broadening of the grille to accommodate integrated lighting.

"More vertical lines and redesigned headlamps and larger vent ports with a more aggressive look are the beginning cues of the fascia," Hyundai Design North America senior design manager Brad Arnold told me at the auto show. "For the XRT, we added bright tow hooks, more aggressive tires, and a better approach angle to accentuate those stronger looks."

Inside the vehicles, a new instrument cluster and infotainment "wraparound" design combines screens into a more cockpit-like curve. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard and wireless in the new designs.

The 2025 Santa Cruz has a new front fascia with a more aggressive grille with integrated headlamps – the XRT model has unique wheels and tow hooks Hyundai

Arnold, whose team in California oversaw the updates to the Tucson and Santa Cruz, explained that the changes for the Santa Cruz XRT were heavily influenced by the brand's experience in two years of Rebelle Rally competition with a modified version of the original Santa Cruz. "We certainly learned a lot from the Rebelle," he said. "The feedback we received from our engineers and from competitors Kristin [Shaw] and Jill [Ciminillo] was instrumental in our work to make the XRT model."

Hyundai is not over-touting the Santa Cruz's off-road capabilities. The items added to the vehicle do not change ride height or most clearances other than the approach angle. But they do add some capability for those who spend time in the dirt, especially with the more aggressive tread and the functional tow hooks. Unique wheels are also a part of the XRT's package.

Much of the Santa Cruz XRT's added capability comes in the way of protection for peace of mind. Added plastic along common bump and smack points mean cheaper repairs when something goes wrong, plus the 245/60 18-inch all-terrain tires add a lot of grip in slippery situations. The Surround View (360-degree camera) system and boosted approach angle (thanks to package-specific bumpers) are also good upgrades.

There are no illusions at Hyundai about the Santa Cruz XRT competing with Jeep or Land Rover at Moab or Dakkar. But the XRT could be a realistic rally runner at the Rebelle, where its predecessor finished both years it's competed with strong success, especially in the 2023 competition.

The XRT (left) and standard (right) versions of the 2025 Santa Cruz Hyundai

"We know our customers like to do things with the Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle," said Arnold. "The XRT just adds a little more to the adventurer's can-do list."

My own experience with the Santa Cruz showed that it was more capable than might be expected. When the new XRT model begins production for sales later in 2024, it will be fun to learn what it's capable of in this new format.

Source: Hyundai