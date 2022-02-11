Morphing iEV X electric car gets reborn as the iEV Z

Back in 2018 we told you about the iEV X, a tiny electric car that could stretch from a single- to two-seater configuration – and then some. Well, it's now been replaced by a new-and-improved model, called the iEV Z.

Manufactured in Denmark by iEV Motors, the iEV Z measures just 78 cm (30.7 in) wide by 145 cm (57 in) high by 198 cm (78 in) long, when in single-passenger mode. It tips the scales at a claimed 220 kg (485 lb).

Should the driver wish to add a passenger, the car can be robotically extended to a length of 235 cm (92.5 in) – this allows a second folding seat to pop up from behind that of the driver. And in order carry some extra cargo along with a passenger, the car can be further lengthened to 275 cm (108 in). It reportedly does so within just a few seconds.

The iEV Z's body-lengthening function can be remotely activated via an app iEV Motors

The vehicle has a 1-kW motor that takes it to a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph), with its 3.3-kW/h lithium battery pack reportedly delivering a range of about 100 km (62 mi) per 3-hour charge. A set of rooftop solar panels help keep it juiced up while out and about. And depending on local regulations, it can be driven in bicycle lanes.

Among the improvements over the iEV X model are a completely redesigned carbon steel chassis and aluminum/carbon fiber body; a front cargo area; power windows; anti-intrusion beams for added strength and safety; windows made of molded safety glass (as opposed to the previously used acrylic); plus an upgraded robotic charging system.

Should you be interested, we're told that the iEV Z should be available late this year, priced at €5,850 (about US$6,637). It can be seen in action, in the video below. A higher-specced iEV Z+ model is also on the way.

iEV Z: A micro-mobility vehicle that changes size based on your needs

Source: iEV Motors

