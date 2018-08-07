Currently in functioning prototype form, the German-made iEV (Intelligent Electric Vehicle) X is just 78 cm wide (30.7 inches), and 160 cm long (63 inches) in single-passenger mode. When users want to bring someone else along, the car can be electrically lengthened to 190 cm (74.8 inches), allowing a second seat to be added behind the driver's. If they want to take on a third passenger (or some extra cargo), it can be further lengthened to 220 cm (86.6 inches).