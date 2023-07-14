Ineos Quartermaster 4x4 pickup lands to slay gladiators and defenders

The Ineos Grenadier family of hard-nosed off-roaders is growing to include its first pickup model. The all-new Grenadier Quartermaster brings the same no-nonsense off-road capability as the Grenadier Station Wagon with which it shares its underpinnings, albeit with a little extra party in back. The little truck is ready to put pure BMW turbo power into hard work and harder play.

The Ineos Grenadier has been a bit of a disappointment thus far. It's a cool enough vehicle, but it gradually transformed from a dirt-cheap farm 4x4 to replace the gen-1 Land Rover Defender to a boutique man toy more expensive than the new Defender. But maybe Ineos is rounding the corner because there's something quite alluring about the Quartermaster pickup variant. It just looks equal parts useful and fun, and it's priced a tad lower than the Station Wagon from which it's derived.

The Quartermaster rides atop the same gritty platform as the Grenadier Station Wagon but flips the cargo area roof to the wind in favor of a more versatile, Euro pallet-swallowing 5.1-foot (1,564-mm) pickup bed aback a double cab. To support that bed, its box-section ladder frame has been stretched by about a foot (305 mm).

The Quartermaster gives the Grenadier platform the utility of pickup bed Ineos Automotive

The truck's 1,675-lb (760-kg) payload can be split amongst up to five people and whatever they're loading into the pickup box. The bed is accessed via a traditional drop-down tailgate capable of supporting up to 496 lb (225 kg) and includes four tie-down rings, a mounting bar, a 400-W power takeoff and optional utility rails. Those who want a little more security can add in an available framed waterproof-canvas shell or lockable, rollable tonneau cover.

Mechanical specs carry over from the Grenadier Station Wagon, beginning with the BMW 3.0-liter inline-six gas and diesel turbo engine options and ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The center differential lock comes standard for splitting torque evenly to the axles, and front and rear diff lockers are available optionally. A two-speed transfer case is also a standard inclusion.

The Grenadier Quartermaster comes powered by a BMW six-cylinder turbo engine and 4WD system Ineos Automotive

Down under, a heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension plant the Quartermaster 10.4 inches (264 mm) over top the ground while Carraro-supplied solid beam axles keep the wheels rolling. Brembo brakes clasp squeeze those wheels to a confident stop.

The Quartermaster is built to wade through waters up to 31 inches (800 mm) deep, and Ineos promises class-leading approach, departure and breakover angles for the cleanest, least clanky off-roading possible.

Ineos grows the Grenadier lineup Ineos Automotive

The Goodwood Festival of Speed may be dedicated to ... well, speed, but Grenadier brings a healthy serving of toughness and adventure to this year's show with the Quartermaster world premiere and official opening of the order books. The pickup is available in the same Standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster flavors as the Station Wagon and starts at £66,215 (approx. US$86,875), which includes VAT and OTR.

Ineos is also debuting its Grenadier hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator at Goodwood, previewing a 4x4ing future that better aligns with the pristine beauty and fresh air of its backdrop. With help from Austrian engineering consultancy AVL, Ineos has installed BMW's latest hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain, noticeable via the boiled-over bulge on the hood.

Ineos is also showing the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell demonstrator in Goodwood Ineos Automotive

Ineos says that the fuel cell powertrain cuts emissions to mere water vapor while maintaining the same off-road capability as the turbo Grenadier, helped along by e-motor torque vectoring. In fact, the Grenadier FCEV might even outperform its sibling, offering what Ineos coins as "gecko" levels of all-terrain maneuverability and control, including a shorter turning radius and smooth on-road dynamics.

Source: Ineos Automotive

