Isuzu's beefed-up Basecamp AT35 is built for extreme camping

Iceland-based Arctic Trucks has been kitting out Japanese SUVs for hardcore off-roading over some two decades at this point. It's been in cahoots with Isuzu's UK operations since at least 2016, and this year, the partnership has gone all out with a new Basecamp purpose-built for overlanders looking to pitch a tent in less-than-hospitable locales.

This beefy boy is based on the rugged D-Max AT35 that features a 1,898cc inline-four diesel engine dishing out 162 hp and 266lb.ft (360 Nm), mated to a manual or automatic transmission for a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h) and a 3.5 ton towing capacity.

It's plenty tall, thanks to elevated Arctic Trucks Bilstein suspension and 35-inch BFGoodrich all terrain tires on custom 17-inch alloys.

In addition to the new camping gear, the Basecamp gets a matte black front grille, hood protector, wind visors and 5-inch side bars with steps Isuzu UK

Now onto the creature comforts. The Basecamp gets a bunch of equipment from hardware brand ARB, starting with a hardtop canopy along with a hardshell rooftop tent, complete with a ladder and sky-facing window.

The included shower lets you maintain your hygiene routine in complete privacy Isuzu UK

You'll also find a compact fridge, three-burner gas stove, and 12-liter collapsible sink that slide out from a roller drawer. This modular system also includes additional storage space.

Niceties like this compact fridge should make roughing it in the wilderness a little easier Isuzu UK

A 12-volt powered shower and privacy cover will help you wash away the mud you'll track through. If you've got more gear, there's an ARB Base Rack mounted on the roof. That pairs with a rooftop Lazer lightbar, and there's another one mounted on the grille.

A roller drawer hides away this collapsible sink, as well as a three-burner gas stove Isuzu UK

That's plenty of kit for whatever outdoor adventures you've got in mind, and the ones you can't plan for.

There's so much room for activities in the Basecamp Isuzu UK

The base AT35 costs £52,495 (which converts to around US$68,000, though it's not officially available over the pond). That's going to see you saving a lot of pennies to get your hands on this in the UK. Can you really put a price on quality time in the great outdoors, though?

Source: Isuzu UK