Isuzu's beefed-up Basecamp AT35 is built for extreme camping

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
March 20, 2025
Isuzu's beefed-up Basecamp AT35 is built for extreme camping
As if the AT35 wasn't already imposing enough, the Basecamp variant's accessories add to its rugged presence
As if the AT35 wasn't already imposing enough, the Basecamp variant's accessories add to its rugged presence
A roller drawer hides away this collapsible sink, as well as a three-burner gas stove
In addition to the new camping gear, the Basecamp gets a matte black front grille, hood protector, wind visors and 5-inch side bars with steps
Niceties like this compact fridge should make roughing it in the wilderness a little easier
The included shower lets you maintain your hygiene routine in complete privacy
There's so much room for activities in the Basecamp
Iceland-based Arctic Trucks has been kitting out Japanese SUVs for hardcore off-roading over some two decades at this point. It's been in cahoots with Isuzu's UK operations since at least 2016, and this year, the partnership has gone all out with a new Basecamp purpose-built for overlanders looking to pitch a tent in less-than-hospitable locales.

This beefy boy is based on the rugged D-Max AT35 that features a 1,898cc inline-four diesel engine dishing out 162 hp and 266lb.ft (360 Nm), mated to a manual or automatic transmission for a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h) and a 3.5 ton towing capacity.

It's plenty tall, thanks to elevated Arctic Trucks Bilstein suspension and 35-inch BFGoodrich all terrain tires on custom 17-inch alloys.

In addition to the new camping gear, the Basecamp gets a matte black front grille, hood protector, wind visors and 5-inch side bars with steps
Now onto the creature comforts. The Basecamp gets a bunch of equipment from hardware brand ARB, starting with a hardtop canopy along with a hardshell rooftop tent, complete with a ladder and sky-facing window.

The included shower lets you maintain your hygiene routine in complete privacy
You'll also find a compact fridge, three-burner gas stove, and 12-liter collapsible sink that slide out from a roller drawer. This modular system also includes additional storage space.

Niceties like this compact fridge should make roughing it in the wilderness a little easier
A 12-volt powered shower and privacy cover will help you wash away the mud you'll track through. If you've got more gear, there's an ARB Base Rack mounted on the roof. That pairs with a rooftop Lazer lightbar, and there's another one mounted on the grille.

A roller drawer hides away this collapsible sink, as well as a three-burner gas stove
That's plenty of kit for whatever outdoor adventures you've got in mind, and the ones you can't plan for.

There's so much room for activities in the Basecamp
The base AT35 costs £52,495 (which converts to around US$68,000, though it's not officially available over the pond). That's going to see you saving a lot of pennies to get your hands on this in the UK. Can you really put a price on quality time in the great outdoors, though?

Source: Isuzu UK

Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

