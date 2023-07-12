© 2023 New Atlas
High-tech car cover could protect EVs from changes in temperature

By Ben Coxworth
July 12, 2023
A Janus-cloak-covered EV (left) gets tested alongside an uncovered counterpart
A closer view of the "phononic metafabric" that makes up the cloak
A closer view of the "phononic metafabric" that makes up the cloak
Large fluctuations in outdoor temperatures can shorten the lifespan of the batteries used in electric cars – if those cars are parked outside, that is. An experimental new car-cloak could help minimize such damage, by damping changes in temperature.

The Janus thermal cloak, which is used like a regular car cover, is being developed by a team at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

It takes its name from the ancient Roman two-faced god Janus. The cloak's two "faces" consist of an outer layer that reflects solar heat back out into the atmosphere, along with an inner layer that reflects residual car-heat back into the vehicle.

The outer layer incorporates thin silica fibers coated in flakes of hexagonal boron nitride, which is a graphite-related ceramic that boosts solar reflectivity. Those fibers are braided and woven into a base fabric, which is bonded to the aluminum-alloy inner layer.

A closer view of the "phononic metafabric" that makes up the cloak
In outdoor tests conducted in Shanghai, a cloak-covered electric car stayed a total of 7.8 °C (14 ºF) cooler than the outdoor daytime temperature. At midnight, after the ambient temperature had dropped considerably, the covered car stayed 6.8 °C (12.2 ºF) warmer than the outdoor temperature.

The cloak was designed with commercial-scale production in mind, as all of the materials are claimed to be inexpensive, lightweight, durable and – as an added bonus – fire-retardant.

A paper on the research, which is being led by Prof. Kehang Cui, was recently published in the journal Device.

Source: Cell Press via EurekAlert

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

