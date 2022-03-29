Jayco Terrain 4x4 camper van pushes toward unexplored wilds

One of the newest off-road-ready 4x4 camper vans to hit the American market, the 2022 Jayco Terrain brings bold looks and a feature set designed from the ground up to support wayfaring adventurers. Jayco has added its own suspension upgrades to the ever-popular Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 and loaded the van interior with fast, flexible equipment that can both transport outdoor sports gear and comfortably accommodate a pair of restless nomads.

It'd be easy to dismiss the Terrain as the latest Revel knockoff, as it borrows rather liberally from the adventurous Class B Winnebago. However, the Terrain also packs a few key features that the Revel does not, starting with the company's JRIDE package with Koni Special adjustable shocks and a heavy-duty rear stabilizer bar to help cut bobble on that big, loaded caboose.

The Terrain includes the JayCommand touchscreen command center Jayco

Another Terrain feature that accelerates past the Revel is the JayCommand control touchscreen. While the Revel uses an array of older, simpler command center panels and dials, the JayCommand system streamlines multiple operations, allowing campers to control and monitor onboard equipment from the central touchscreen over top the rear seats or a connected mobile device.

The Terrain's floor plan is quite familiar to those who know the Revel, beginning with a power-lift 49 x 79-in (124 x 200-cm) transverse rear bed. During the day, the bed lifts clean to the ceiling, clearing a full garage space for storing and tuning gear, getting suited up for the day's activities, and otherwise hanging out without bedding down. L-track along the garage floor helps in securing gear for transport.

An open gear garage courtesy of the lifting bed Jayco

Just ahead of the bed, the driver's side wet bathroom with shower and cassette toilet stands across from the kitchen block. The kitchen is where you'll find the sink, along with an 85-L indoor/outdoor-access refrigerator, an array of pantry and cabinet space, and multiple countertop extensions that create an L-shaped work space for busy chefs.

Instead of a built-in stove, Jayco goes with a portable induction cooktop, the same route that other popular off-road camper van went a few years ago. That cooktop can be used atop the indoor counter or outside.

The indoor/outdoor kitchen space includes a portable induction cooktop, drop-down outdoor table and easily accessible end fridge Jayco

When cooking turns to eating, the flip-up indoor table creates the dining area in conjunction with the two rear passenger seats and swivel driver cab seats.

The Terrain sets up a capable off-grid base camp with a 210-Ah 48-V lithium battery, 200-watt solar panel setup, 3,500-W inverter and dedicated 48-V alternator for the lithium battery. The van also comes with an onboard air compressor, hydronic heating system and Coleman A/C.

Many camper vans from different brands share similar or identical layouts, and a lift-away bed is hardly a Winnebago exclusive. Where the Terrain really makes the Revel comparisons inevitable is in the multifunctional bathroom space, in which removable shelves store wet clothing/gear or work as a general closest storage, a handy feature Winnebago has offered on the Revel since launch. Jayco does switch things up with a retractable clothesline in place of a removable closet rod.

Removable bamboo shelves make the wet bath a closet or drying room when not in use as a bathroom Jayco

The Terrain rides atop the 235-in (597-cm) Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 144 with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. It's powered by a 188-hp 3.0-liter V6 turbo-diesel with seven-speed automatic transmission, and standard equipment includes a 10.3-in MBUX infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging, and driver assistance package with features like adaptive cruise control, active brake assist and lane-keeping assist.

Jayco priced the Terrain at a base of US$192,000 when it announced the model in October, but that price didn't last very long. With summer camping season approaching quickly, the Terrain's listed base price has already crept up to $201,000, which itself is a rather inaccurate quote because Jayco makes mandatory a "Customer Value" package with the JRIDE handling kit, BFG tires, hydronic heat, A/C, roof rack and ladder, and other equipment. So the actual base price after factoring in that non-optional package is $219,750. Perhaps Jayco wanted to look like it was undercutting the $202,400 Revel base price?

Source: Jayco