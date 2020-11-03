Jeep turns the Gladiator into a go-anywhere hot dog cart

The SEMA show isn't taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week, but organizers have created a virtual show to fill in this year. It kicked off on Monday, and participants didn't let the lack of physical venue slow them in revealing custom concept builds. Mopar leapt out of the gate with a Jeep Gladiator that's something of an all-terrain mountain bike and food truck. The Jeep Top Dog Concept swaps out the Gladiator bed for a canopy loaded with a fridge/freezer and a hot dog roller. Forget the streets of New York, this truck dishes out hot dogs everywhere from the remote desert slickrock of Moab to the moss-painted forests of British Columbia.

The most critical component of the Top Dog Concept is the custom two-part tray/canopy system from Patriot Campers' PCOR brand. That new set-up fills in for the usual Gladiator bed, and Mopar specs it with hard-riding mountain bikers in mind, dropping a pair of Trek mountain bikes on the roof and bike tools in the passenger-side storage drawer.

The hot dog roller might not be right for every pre-/post- mountain bike ride, but cold drinks in the electric fridge/freezer definitely will be Jeep

We're not sure if Jeep is holding onto some research that shows hot dogs are a preferred post-ride snack among mountain bikers, but over on the driver's side of the canopy it's installed an electric hot dog roller next to a fridge/freezer. Personally, we'd rather have the more versatile dual-burner stove that PCOR offers as part of its available slide-out kitchen, but builders like to keep things unique and interesting for SEMA. An onboard PCOR electrical system runs both appliances, along with LED lighting.

PCOR packs additional storage into tray overhang compartments and a rear bumper drawer that holds a ladder for roof access. Up above, the rear canopy carries a spare tire and jerry can. A second roof rack over the Gladiator cab can be used for carrying traction boards, cargo boxes and other essentials.

The rear bumper drawer houses a ladder for accessing the bikes on the roof Jeep

To give the Top Dog Concept the ability to maneuver over rough, barely visible tracks on the way to remote backcountry trailheads, Mopar adds a 2-in Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) lift kit with Fox shocks, 17-in beadlock-capable wheels shod in 37-in BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires, a snorkel, a JPP Rubicon bumper with 8,000-lb (3,629-kg) Warn winch, a rear winch, and off-road LED lighting. A steel grille guard, steel concept "high-top" fender flares and tubular rock rails further enhance the Top Dog's rugged good looks.

The visual highlight inside is the exterior-matched K9 Blue dashboard facing Jeep

Jeep carries the dark K-9 Blue paint into the interior, where it covers the instrument panel. The contrast stitching on the black leather seats, steering wheel, armrests, shifter boots and parking brake handle is also blue. Mopar stainless steel-covered pedals hang at the ready above the all-weather floor mats.

You'll find a closer look at the Jeep Top Dog Concept in the photo gallery and the video walkthrough below.

Jeep® Gladiator Top Dog Concept Details

Source: Fiat-Chrysler

