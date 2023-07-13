Koenigsegg unveils new 2K+ HP Gemera Client Specification megacar

Koenigsegg has unveiled a new Client Specification model of the Gemera. This unveiling also inaugurates the supercar maker's new Gripen Atelier design, production, development, and showroom space in Sweden.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate the Gripen Atelier and announce the launch of the Client Specification Gemera, a truly groundbreaking Megacar," said Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and CEO of Koenigsegg.

The original Gemera is a four-seat "Megacar." That title comes from its production of over 1 megawatt of power. It debuted in 2020 as a show car and was followed by running prototypes soon after. Those direct-drive models, however, weren't getting the results that Koenigsegg designers had hoped for, so the Light Speed Transmission (LST) from the Jesko was added. The LST has no clutch or flywheel. It has been further developed for the Gemera as the Light Speed Tourbillion Transmission (LSTT).

The Koenigsegg Gemera's interior aims for hypercar opulence and potential practicality Koenigsegg

The engineering team at Koenigsegg then further worked on the propulsion unit, a new type of electric motor. Called the Dark Matter, it produces 800 horsepower (596.6 kW) and 922 lb ft (1,250 Nm) of torque. This Raxial Flux E-motor is the most powerful automotive-grade electric motor with six-phase technology. Development of the Dark Matter setup meant that the previous three Quarks E-motors used in the Direct Drive become one motor, saving weight and complexity.

Options for the Koenigsegg Gemera include the Dark Matter and LSTT at 800 HP, or a twin-turbo TFG that produces similar output – or the two can be combined for a total output of 1,400 HP (1,044 kW) and 1,364.5 lb ft (1,850 Nm) of torque.

But wait, there's more

The Gemera is longer than most Koenigsegg designs in order to allow for the extra seats Koenigsegg

The new Client Specification version of the Gemera combines the engine from the Jesko, an extremely powerful V8, with the Dark Matter motor to create a total of 2,300 HP (1,715 kW) and 2,028 lb ft (2,750 Nm) of torque. It's a new world record for a production car.

"The Gemera HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth, with an astonishing 1.11 hp per kg, but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created," boasted the Koenigsegg CEO.

Production of the Gemera in all of its formats will begin at the end of 2024 with deliveries starting in early 2025. Pricing and other information be announced closer to the car's launch.

Source: Koenigsegg