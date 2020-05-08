Lamborghini's Huracan EVO RWD Spyder teases open-top drift shenanigans

Lamborghini isn't here to save the world. It's not making much in the way of electric or doing anything particularly future-focused with its latest release. It's happy to sit back and watch as other companies push engine technology forward in Formula One and other top-flight racing series; such things are expensive, and while Lamborghini piddles about in the odd GT or single-make race series here or there, this company seems to know its place.

That place is on Instagram, where the Aventador and Huracan are ranked #1 and #3 on CompareTheMarket's list of the world's most instagrammed supercars. These things are interesting to you and I from a technological and extreme performance point of view, but the majority of people out there sending themselves into horrific debt to buy them care more for status, sick selfie angles and extramarital affair opportunities per monthly payment than what's going on underneath.

It's about the image, baby, and while the new crop of extreme hypercars can all claim to take a steaming dump on the Huracan's performance figures in nerdy bench races, no nightclub hottie knows what an Evija is, or how to pronounce it. But they all know the word Lambo, and how to act when they see a stamping bull on a keychain.

The Spyder doesn't stray from the Lambo formula Lamborghini

The premise behind the Huracan EVO RWD is simple: take the cheapest Lambo, the rear-wheel-drive version of the Huracan Evo, which sits a little over 200 grand, and yoink the roof off so it's even prettier. Release upon the public, let the hashtags flow like wine, profit.

Its Audi-riffic 5.2-liter V10 spanks out a perfectly serviceable 610 horsepower without the aid of turbos. The convertible roof means you'll be able to sit at the lights and rev it like a baseball cap-wearing goober, and you'll get to enjoy the same raspy symphony all the eye-rolling working class around you are subjected to.

The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint will take 3.5 seconds, and the car will top out at 324 km/h (201 mph). There is a traction control system, but most of its modes are tuned to make you look like a drift god without spinning off the road entirely, so all is right with the world.

The cabin is pure, childish silliness, and perfectly executed Lamborghini

The interior looks like it was colored in by a 13-year-old Transformers fan, and I don't mean that in a bad way. These cars appeal to our basest urges, and that's a-ok by me. The soft-top roof goes up and down in 17 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h (31 mph), there's a CarPlay-enabled touch screen to play with (Lambo drivers don't mess with no poverty-pack Android) and the whole thing costs about one Subaru Forester more than the standard EVO RWD at a curiously specific US$229,428 before options and taxes.

It's a drooly-hot supercar that's loud enough, fast enough and sexy enough to make anyone feel special. And the promotional video Lamborghini has put together for it ... wow. I'm not ashamed to say it gave me goosebumps. The driver flogs this thing like it's a naughty little go-kart amidst some top-shelf scenery that stirs the soul and makes me pine for the road trips I'm gonna take when this COVID thing is over. If you or I went out and tried to drive like this, we'd end up either in the bushes or in jail. That's how you make a supercar video, folks!

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD

Source: Lamborghini