Lamborghini teases a new track-only hypercar for 2020

It's raining hypercars in 2019, and here we are with no umbrella. The latest is a track-only Lambo V12, on its way for 2020, and we've got to start asking the question: have we, as a collective society, got enough hypercars yet?

This one might not fit our definition of a hypercar (1,000 horsepower or don't bother), but it'll exceed the FIA's 750-horsepower criteria for racing, even though it has no racing aspirations. Forgive our lack of enthusiasm, we've been bombarded with so many exclusive, exotic, overpowered bits of garage jewelry this year that we're frankly starting to get a bit blasé about the whole thing.

Oh look, it's going to have an 830-hp, naturally aspirated V12. Well, that'll be very fast and very loud. Limited edition? Well duh, we doubt you could find that many people with the money and the inclination anyway. It'll have a big rear wing, an air scoop on the roof, an integral roll cage, an adjustable self-locking diff, a load-bearing six-speed gearbox and dual air intakes in the hood. Yay.

Will we ever see one in the flesh? Probably not. Does it push automotive technology forward, introducing fresh new ideas? Not from the looks of things, but we'll have to wait for some more details. Will it be fast and noisy and expensive? Yup, so it's got that going for it. Is it unfair to single out this as-yet-unnamed work from the Squadra Corse race department for such treatment? Certainly. It's a Lamborghini V12, it'll be a nice car.

But the market is flooding with so much nutty exotica lately that it's hard to even know which 2020 hypercars will be the ones that appreciate in the collector's market. Probably not this one, it's designed to be flogged around racetracks, if not raced, and such activities tend to dent one's resale value. There must be some social and economic factors at play making right now a particularly juicy market for high-end fancy car builders, and we'd love to know what's driving it all.

Source: Lamborghini