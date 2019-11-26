© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Lexus goes all-electric with UX 300e crossover

By Nick Lavars
November 25, 2019
Lexus goes all-electric with U...
The Lexus UX 300e will go on sale in China and Europe in 2020, and then in Japan early in 2021
The Lexus UX 300e will go on sale in China and Europe in 2020, and then in Japan early in 2021
View 10 Images
Lexus has made its first move into the world of full electrification
1/10
Lexus has made its first move into the world of full electrification
While the UX 300e is spearheading Lexus charge into the all-electric age, it will only be doing so in selected markets for now
2/10
While the UX 300e is spearheading Lexus charge into the all-electric age, it will only be doing so in selected markets for now
Lexus has equipped its debut BEV with a set of purpose-built aerodynamic wheels and underbody cover
3/10
Lexus has equipped its debut BEV with a set of purpose-built aerodynamic wheels and underbody cover
A 54.3-kWh battery affords the UX 300e electric crossover 400 km (248 mi) of range
4/10
A 54.3-kWh battery affords the UX 300e electric crossover 400 km (248 mi) of range
The Lexus UX 300e will go on sale in China and Europe in 2020
5/10
The Lexus UX 300e will go on sale in China and Europe in 2020
Inside the Lexus UX 300e
6/10
Inside the Lexus UX 300e
The Lexus UX 300 is on show at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China
7/10
The Lexus UX 300 is on show at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China
The Lexus UX 300 from the rear
8/10
The Lexus UX 300 from the rear
Lexus has made its first move into the world of full electrification
9/10
Lexus has made its first move into the world of full electrification
The Lexus UX 300e will go on sale in China and Europe in 2020, and then in Japan early in 2021
10/10
The Lexus UX 300e will go on sale in China and Europe in 2020, and then in Japan early in 2021

Lexus has been producing hybrid vehicles for well over a decade, but now it's made its first move into the world of full electrification, revealing plans for a battery-powered version of its UX compact luxury crossover. Currently on show at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China, the UX 300e carries a lot of the automaker's ambitions for the era of electric vehicles, though you mightn't know it from the outside looking in.

The UX 300e appears identical to Lexus’ UX compact crossover, but the automaker has equipped its debut battery electric vehicle (BEV) with a set of purpose-built aerodynamic wheels and underbody cover. Stuffed inside is a 54.3-kWh battery splayed out beneath the cabin floor, providing the electric crossover with a low center of gravity and 400 km (248 mi) of range.

Lexus has equipped its debut BEV with a set of purpose-built aerodynamic wheels and underbody cover
Lexus has equipped its debut BEV with a set of purpose-built aerodynamic wheels and underbody cover

The electric motor generates 150 kW (201 hp) of power and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, with Lexus offering a variety of acceleration and deceleration curves through what it calls a Drive Mode Select function.

There is also the addition of a shift-by-wire system on the center console, while the cabin is wrapped in extra insulation to soften outside noise that would normally be drowned out by a conventional engine and transmission.

Inside the Lexus UX 300e
Inside the Lexus UX 300e

While the UX 300e is spearheading Lexus' charge into the all-electric age, it will only be doing so in selected markets for now. The car will go on sale in China and Europe in 2020, and then in Japan early in 2021. There is no word yet on pricing.

Source: Lexus

Tags

AutomotiveLexusElectric VehiclesCrossoverBattery+Electric+Vehicle
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over five years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science, and everything in between. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way. When not tapping away at his desk, you might find him traveling the world in search of the weird and wonderful. Failing that, he’ll probably be watching sport.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More