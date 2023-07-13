© 2023 New Atlas
Lotus debuts the Emira, its most powerful 4-cylinder car ever

By Aaron Turpen
July 12, 2023
Lotus has announced the Emira i4, a four-cylinder version of the sports car that represents the final combustion-only two-seater Lotus to be produced
The Lotus Emira i4 is the most powerful four-cylinder vehicle Lotus has ever made
The Lotus Emira i4 is the most powerful four-cylinder vehicle Lotus has ever made

Two years ago, Lotus unveiled the Emira V6 and described it as "the most accomplished Lotus sports car ever made." Now the British automaker has unveiled a four-cylinder version, which it says is the most powerful 4-cylinder car it's ever produced.

The Emira is a mid-engined two-seat sports car that currently fronts Lotus' lineage of similarly-themed vehicles. Small, light, and low-displacement are Lotus trademarks and they are especially true with the Emira.

Now the V6 can be swapped for a turbocharged 2.0-liter (1,991cc) four-cylinder, which brings the Emira back to Lotus' roots. The little turbo-4 produces 355 horsepower (360 bhp) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque. New intake and exhaust systems plus a calibrated shift map for its dual-clutch transmission help create and deliver this power to the ground.

"It's fitting that, as the final mainstream combustion engine Lotus two-seater, the Emira is the most powerful four-cylinder from Lotus in a rich bloodline of iconic models," the company says in a press release. Power output equates to 180 bhp/liter, for those doing the math.

Lotus claims a 4.4-second 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint time for the four-cylinder Emira and a 180-mph (290-km/h) top speed. Targeted emissions for the Lotus Emira 4-cylinder are 208 g/km (WLTP combined).

The engine itself, derived from Lotus racing team developments, consists of a closed-deck block. Cylinder bores use a low-friction coating to save weight, and a forced steel crankshaft and aluminum pistons complete the block. The head has four valves per cylinder with a 200-bar direct injection piezo system. Variable valve cam timing for intake and exhaust, with the exhaust side having varied duration. A twin-scroll turbocharger minimizes exhaust pulsation interference and improves power delivery and efficiency of gas exchanges in the cylinders.

The Lotus Emira i4 is the most powerful four-cylinder vehicle Lotus has ever made

Peak torque comes at 3,000-5,500 rpm and peak horsepower at 6,600, with the RPM redline at 7,200. The dual-clutch transmission is from Mercedes and delivers power to the rear wheels. Manual control is allowed through either the shift lever or steering-mounted paddles.

Other Emira highlights found on the V6 are also on this turbocharged four. These include a chassis and suspension tuned to give stiffness and handling prowess. Thirteen body colors are available for the car in both its engine formats.

Pricing for the Emira i4 starts at £81,495 (US$105,900) in the UK and will vary by currency and market throughout Europe. Lotus has not announced pricing or plans for the Emira i4 in North American markets.

Source: Lotus

