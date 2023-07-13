Lotus debuts the Emira, its most powerful 4-cylinder car ever

Two years ago, Lotus unveiled the Emira V6 and described it as "the most accomplished Lotus sports car ever made." Now the British automaker has unveiled a four-cylinder version, which it says is the most powerful 4-cylinder car it's ever produced.

The Emira is a mid-engined two-seat sports car that currently fronts Lotus' lineage of similarly-themed vehicles. Small, light, and low-displacement are Lotus trademarks and they are especially true with the Emira.

Now the V6 can be swapped for a turbocharged 2.0-liter (1,991cc) four-cylinder, which brings the Emira back to Lotus' roots. The little turbo-4 produces 355 horsepower (360 bhp) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque. New intake and exhaust systems plus a calibrated shift map for its dual-clutch transmission help create and deliver this power to the ground.

"It's fitting that, as the final mainstream combustion engine Lotus two-seater, the Emira is the most powerful four-cylinder from Lotus in a rich bloodline of iconic models," the company says in a press release. Power output equates to 180 bhp/liter, for those doing the math.

Lotus claims a 4.4-second 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint time for the four-cylinder Emira and a 180-mph (290-km/h) top speed. Targeted emissions for the Lotus Emira 4-cylinder are 208 g/km (WLTP combined).

The engine itself, derived from Lotus racing team developments, consists of a closed-deck block. Cylinder bores use a low-friction coating to save weight, and a forced steel crankshaft and aluminum pistons complete the block. The head has four valves per cylinder with a 200-bar direct injection piezo system. Variable valve cam timing for intake and exhaust, with the exhaust side having varied duration. A twin-scroll turbocharger minimizes exhaust pulsation interference and improves power delivery and efficiency of gas exchanges in the cylinders.

The Lotus Emira i4 is the most powerful four-cylinder vehicle Lotus has ever made Lotus

Peak torque comes at 3,000-5,500 rpm and peak horsepower at 6,600, with the RPM redline at 7,200. The dual-clutch transmission is from Mercedes and delivers power to the rear wheels. Manual control is allowed through either the shift lever or steering-mounted paddles.

Other Emira highlights found on the V6 are also on this turbocharged four. These include a chassis and suspension tuned to give stiffness and handling prowess. Thirteen body colors are available for the car in both its engine formats.

Pricing for the Emira i4 starts at £81,495 (US$105,900) in the UK and will vary by currency and market throughout Europe. Lotus has not announced pricing or plans for the Emira i4 in North American markets.

Source: Lotus