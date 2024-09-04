Genius Mercedes "motorhome van" aims for Goldilocks camper sizing

What do you do if you find a sub-6-meter (19.7-ft) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter too small for your camper van but a near-7-m (23-ft) Sprinter too large? If you're German RV specialist Malibu, you tack on a little extra Sprinter to create a camper van that sizes right in the middle, just how you like it. The all-new Genius camper van rides on the Sprinter's shortest 366-cm (144-in) wheelbase, making it a nimble on- and off-road tourer, but grows outside the typical box, adding in close to half a meter (1.6 ft) of comfort and storage. Is this camper van a true Goldilocks?

Malibu's problem is a familiar one. The 593-cm (233-in) Sprinter 144 is a nicely compact, maneuverable van with optional all-wheel drive that remains quite popular for camper vans, especially with off-road builders. But it requires some sacrificing in the interior space department. The 697-cm (274-in) Sprinter 170, on the other hand, offers plenty of space to create some of the most luxurious camper vans out there, but all that length makes it less nimble, which promises to become particularly apparent on the tight, dusty twists of switchbacking trails.

Malibu tries to find the perfect middle ground between the two, starting with a 366-cm/144-in-wheelbase Sprinter and expanding out the rear of the van to create a Sprinter that measures just over 640 cm (252 in) long . That allows Malibu to create a roomy longitudinal bed layout in a van that's still relatively maneuverable and off-road ready, without having to install more complex solutions like a rear slide-out module.

Instead of simply stretching out the sidewalls and slapping the factory doors on the lengthened rear, Malibu converts the rear into more of a motorhome-style space with lower lift-gate trunk and upper fixed wall with window. This division carves out a proper rear bedroom inside without giving up on bicycle-swallowing garage space below. It also eliminates the doorway cold bridges, providing a more comfortable, energy efficient bedroom space.

Malibu ensures that the extra length is as valuable below the bed as on top of it, creating an oversized garage that can fit a pair of ebikes or a stack of Euroboxes. It's even developed individual carrier solutions for both those cargo scenarios, along with an available dual-bicycle hitch rack that tilts away for seamless access to the lower garage. The garage area can also be accessed from inside via a pass-through created using the sliding bed steps and also tilting bed sides.

Moving forward, Malibu's wet bathroom design features some space-enhancing trickery of its own. An oversized shower floor and multi-panel expansion door increase space in the shower, while a fold-away sink and slide-away toilet keep it free of clutter. At 1.9 m (6.2 ft) tall, it also offers plenty of headroom for the average Joe and Jane.

The main bathroom door creates a private changing room separated from the front of the camper van. It closes across to the kitchen block, and a separate upper extension closes off the space above the kitchen counter to wall off the bedroom, bathroom and rear center aisle.

The kitchen block is fairly straightforward but roomy, combining a tall 84-L compressor fridge topped by an independent worktop/shelf with a lower kitchen block that houses the dual-burner gas stove and sink. The traditional dining area is located across the aisle, combining a two-seat bench with an adjustable multi-leaf table and swivel cab seats. This space can optionally transform into a 159 x 115-cm (63 x 45-cm) bed, providing space for a child or two.

The Genius Sprinter may stretch longer, but it still carries the same 3,500-kg (7,716-lb) gross vehicle weight rating so drivers can pilot it with an EU Class B license. Those who'd prefer to increase payload from the 192 kg (423 lb) that comes standard can upgrade to a 4,100-kg (9,038-lb) base van.

The Genius "motorhome van" makes its debut at this week's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. The rear-wheel-drive Genius 641 LE starts at €93,000 (approx. US$102,775), while the all-wheel-drive Genius Performance 4x4 starts at €148,310 (US$163,800).

In addition to the all-wheel-drive system, the Performance 4x4 includes an upgraded standard equipment package aimed at off-grid living. It brings aboard the 4,100-kg chassis upgrade, a dual 150-Ah lithium battery system, available 220-W solar charging, a 70-A charging booster, a Truma diesel/electric heater with altitude kit, an off-road tool set, and a 188-hp 2.0-liter diesel engine in place of the 148-hp unit.

Malibu introduces the Genius below.

