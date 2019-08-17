The rear lounge is noticeably lost in the model name and is also lost inside the 6.0 van, giving way to left and right twin beds. The rear floor is still raised, however, giving the area the feel of a Class C bedroom. Central cushions fill out some of the space between the beds, creating a larger bed for two. So the van is good for adventurous duos who want to get close as well as those who want to retire to their own beds. The headboards fold up, useful for both sitting up in bed and clearing more storage space in the load area behind them.